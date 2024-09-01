Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bryce Miller, Zach Eflin Should Rack Up K's)
Looking to bet on some MLB props to kick off the final month of the regular season?
There are three starting pitchers that I’m eying on Sunday, including San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb, who could be in line for a bounce-back outing against the Miami Marlins.
Plus, the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles have two of their better starters on the bump in crucial games for the wild card race in the American League.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite props on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Sunday, Sept. 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Logan Webb UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-115)
- Zach Eflin OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)
- Bryce Miller OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)
Logan Webb UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-115)
During the month of August, Webb put together some solid numbers for the Giants, but he stumbled in his last outing, allowing four runs on four hits in just 5.0 innings of work.
Still, dating back to July 31, Webb has not allowed more than five hits in a single start, despite pitching seven or more innings on four occasions.
The Giants are in a prime spot as massive favorites against the Marlins, who come into this game with the No. 18 batting average and No. 28 OPS in baseball.
I think Webb bounces back in a favorable spot, especially since he’s pitched his best ball of the season over the last month.
Zach Eflin OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Baltimore Orioles starter Zach Eflin has been great since being acquired at the trade deadline, posting a 2.13 ERA across four starts, striking out 25 batters in 25.1 innings of work.
He now takes on a Colorado Rockies team that ranks 29th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts per game (9.76) needing just five K’s to clear his prop on Sunday.
Eflin has five or more punchouts in three of his starts as an Oriole, picking up at least seven in each of those games.
This is the best matchup he’s had from a strikeout standpoint, so I’ll gladly take the OVER on this discounted number.
Bryce Miller OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)
Another strikeout prop?
Why not!
Seattle Mariners starter Bryce Miller has a 1.13 ERA over his last four starts, and he’s taking on a struggling Los Angeles Angels team on Sunday.
The Angels average 8.51 strikeouts per game this season, and Miller has picked up at least six punchouts in 14 of his 26 starts this season. Coming off of a 10-K game against the Tampa Bay Rays, I like Miller to clear this prop against an Angels team that he’s struck out five and nine batters against in two starts this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.