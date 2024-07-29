Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Paul Skenes K Prop, Jeremy Pena and Ketel Marte Hitting Props)
It’s Paul Skenes Day again!
Of course we have to target his strikeout prop in plus money. Skenes has been money for us, so let’s see if we can keep it rolling.
Here are three player props in plus money to consider tonight. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Monday, July 29
Paul Skenes over 7.5 K (+125)
What else is left to say about Skenes? Week after week he exceeds his strikeout prop, so we are going to keep playing it till it breaks.
Skenes’s triple-digit fastball and signature splinker keep teams guessing, and though the Astros have the third-lowest strikeout rate in the league (18.6%), it will be their first time seeing Skenes, and that advantage goes to the pitcher.
Joey Loperfido will be good for a couple of punchouts with his 34.8% K-rate, and Altuve can be a free swinger, too. Los Angeles Dodgers rookie River Ryan struck out eight Astros on Sunday.
Skenes has been striking batters out at a rate of 11.69 per nine this season, and he’s made it through the seventh in four of his last five starts. Skenes has had eight or more strikeouts in nine of his 12 major league starts. For plus money, I’ll take the chance.
Jeremy Pena over 1.5 Hits+ Runs+ RBI (+105)
Pena’s super talent this season has been hitting fastballs. He’s hitting .343 vs. the fastball this season with just a 13% whiff rate, and he’s been hitting .353 with an OPS of .977, two homers and six RBI since the All-Star Break. Even if Pena can’t get to Skenes, he should be able to get to the Pirates bullpen.
Ketel Marte over 2.5 Hits+ Runs+ RBI (+110)
Anytime Marte faces a lefty we are on his hitting props.
No player has more extra-base hits (23) or RBI (33) vs. southpaws this season, and today he faces off with lefty Mitchell Parker who has allowed 11 earned runs across his last two starts (and just 3 ⅔ innings pitched). Wheels up for the switch-hitting Marte.
