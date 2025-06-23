Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Eduardo Rodriguez, Seiya Suzuki, and Stephen Kolek)
A new week of means a fresh slate of MLB games for us to watch and bet on. While not every team is set to play today, we still have plenty of options to choose from in terms of where we want to place our money.
If you're looking to get in on a few prop bets today, you've come to the right spot. I have three props I'm locked in on for Monday's action. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137) via Caesars
- Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115) via FanDuel
- Stephen Kolek UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts Allowed (+100) via BetMGM
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Prop Bet
One of the biggest strengths for the White Sox lately has been their ability to draw walks. In fact, they lead the Majors in walk rate over the past 30 days, drawing a walk on 9.9% of their plate appearances. Tonight, they'll face Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks, who has allowed 3+ walks in four of his last six starts. For us to cash this bet, we only need him to walk two batters.
Pick: Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137)
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prop Bet
Seiya Suzuki has been much more effective against left-handed pitching this season. His batting average improves from .235 against right-handed pitchers to .319 against left-handed pitchers. That puts him in a great spot tonight when he and the Cubs take on a lefty in Matthew Liberatore, who is getting the start for the Cardinals tonight. Let's see if he can record at least two bases against him tonight.
Pick: Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Nationals vs. Padres Prop Bet
The Washington Nationals have the third-lowest strikeout percentage over the past 30 days, striking out on 17.7% of their plate appearances. Tonight, they'll take on Stephen Kolek of the San Diego Padres, who has failed to reach four strikeouts in four of his last five starts. I'm surprised we can get plus-money on Kolek to go UNDER his strikeout total of 3.5 again tonight.
Pick: Stephen Kolek UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts Allowed (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
