Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jesus Luzardo, Jose Berrios, and Robbie Ray)
All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday night as teams either continue or begin their mid-week series. If you're looking for some prop bets for tonight's slate of games, you've come to the right place, especially if you're looking for some plus-money plays.
I'm getting aggressive with my player props for tonight, with all three wagers with plus-money odds. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Props Today
- Jesus Luzardo 3+ Walks Allowed (+160) via DraftKings
- Jose Berrios UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (+130) via DraftKings
- Robbie Ray UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+138) via FanDuel
Cardinals vs. Phillies Prop Bet
No team has drawn more walks this season against left-handed pitchers than the St. Louis Cardinals, walking on 11.5% of their plate appearances against lefties. Tonight, they face a lefty in Jesus Luzardo, who has already allowed three walks in one of his starts this season and has a walk rate of 2.5 walks per nine innings pitched. Let's see if we can cash in on him walking at least three batters tonight as a big plus-money play.
Pick: Jesus Luzardo 3+ Walks Allowed (+160)
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
Jose Berrios has put together a strong 2025 so far, sporting a 3.86 ERA through his first eight starts. Tonight, he gets to face the coldest lineup in the Majors. Over the past 14 days, the Rays have an OPS of .573 and a batting average of .213. Those two metrics rank 30th and 28th in the Majors in that time frame. He also had a 3.24 ERA in three starts against the Rays in 2024.
At plus-moeny, I think betting on Berrios to allow fewer than two runs is another strong play tonight.
Pick: Jose Berrios UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (+130)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prop Bet
The Arizona Diamondbacks have the lowest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers this season, striking out on just 16.7% of their plate appearances. That's 1.0% better than the next best team. Tonight, they'll face Robbie Ray of the Giants, who has gone over this number in three straight starts, but now he has a tough matchup in front of him in the Diamondbacks. I'll take a shot on the UNDER on this play at plus-money.
Pick: Robbie Ray UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+138)
