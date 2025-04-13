Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Logan Webb, Yordan Alvarez)
Happy Sunday, MLB fans!
With all 30 teams in action on Sunday, there are a ton of players to bet on in the prop market.
Today, I’m eyeing player props in the San Francisco Giants-New York Yankees, San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels matchups, including a pick for Giants ace Logan Webb.
With the possibility of bullpens blowing a lead – or a starter simply not having it – some bettors prefer wagering on specific players that they view have a favorable matchup over picking a team to win.
Here’s a breakdown of the props I’m betting on Sunday.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
- Logan Webb OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-165)
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+265)
- Michael King OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Logan Webb OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-165)
Webb is off to a great start this season, posting a 1.89 ERA and 1.94 FIP across 19.0 innings of work.
Webb has thrown at least seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing just nine hits and one earned run over that stretch.
He has a tough matchup with a New York Yankees offense that is No. 1 in MLB in OPS this season, but asking Webb to complete six innings is extremely reasonable. Last season, Webb spun at least six frames in a whopping 24 of his 33 starts.
Since he’s pitching so well to open 2025, he’s a great target in this market on Sunday.
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+265)
Los Angeles Angels starter Kyle Hendricks has been extremely prone to the long ball in recent seasons, allowing 31 homers in 2021 and 21 homers last season in just 24 starts.
Now, he has to take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros, and I think this could be a game where the Astros slugger goes deep. Alvarez is hitting just .229 with one homer on the season, but he’s hit at least 31 homers in each of the last four seasons.
He’s yet to face Hendricks in his career, but the former Chicago Cubs star has really struggled to keep opponents off of the basepaths, posting a WHIP of 1.45 last season.
Even after two solid starts to open 2025, Hendricks is worth fading in this contest.
Michael King OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)
San Diego Padres righty Michael King has been up and down in the strikeout department this season, punching out 11 batters in his second start but just five combined in his first and third outings.
On Sunday, King has an ideal matchup, as he’s facing a Colorado Rockies team that strikes out more than any squad in MLB, averaging 10.86 per game.
King has averaged over 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each of the last four seasons, and he’s coming off a 2024 campaign where he struck out over 200 batters in just 173.2 innings of work.
