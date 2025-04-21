Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Max Meyer, Padres Starter and More)
Looking to dive into the MLB prop market for Monday’s shortened slate?
Usually, my favorite targets in the prop market are pitchers, and I’m eyeing a trio of young starters on Monday.
Miami Marlins righty Max Meyer has been great to open the 2025 season, while Milwaukee Brewers starter Quinn Priester is showing why he was such a highly-touted prospect early in his career.
I’m betting strikeout props for both of those starters, and there is one pitcher that I’m looking to fade on Monday.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the player props to wager on for April 21.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, April 21
- Max Meyer OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)
- Randy Vasquez OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+140)
- Quinn Priester OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+100)
Max Meyer OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)
Miami Marlins righty Max Meyer has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four starts in the 2025 season, and he could be trending towards yet another big strikeout number on Monday.
Meyer is facing the Cincinnati Reds, who rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game, averaging over eight per night.
That bodes well for Meyer, who ranks in the 74th percentile in strikeout percentage and 81st percentile in whiff percentage this season, per Statcast.
Meyer is set at +125 to pick up six or more K’s, which feels like a steal since he’s picked up at least 17 outs in every outing this season.
Randy Vasquez OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+140)
San Diego Padres starter Randy Vasquez has struggled with free passes in the 2025 season, walking 14 batters across 20.2 innings of work.
On Monday, he’s taking on a Detroit Tigers team that is 11th in MLB in walks drawn this season. Vasquez has at least three walks in three of his four starts, and he’s really struggled to generate swings and misses in 2025.
According to Statcast, Vasquez is in the first percentile in whiff percentage, 15th percentile in chase rate and eight percentile in walk percentage.
This line is a steal at +140 on Monday.
Quinn Priester OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+100)
Another prop at plus money?
Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester has four strikeouts in each of his first two outings this season, yet he’s set at even money to pick up four K’s against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
While the Giants are a tough offense, they strike out a ton, averaging 9.36 per game – 24th in MLB.
Priester has only thrown five innings in each of his starts, but he’s been effective, giving up just seven total hits and one earned run. He’s worth a look against the Giants on Monday.
