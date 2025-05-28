Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jose Ramirez, Hunter Greene and Clarke Schmidt)
Wednesday's MLB action is arguably the best day of baseball of the week. We have non-stop action going on throughout the day, starting with a handful of afternoon matchups.
I'm attacking the player prop market for today's action, including a bet on Clarke Schmidt to go over his strikeout total in one of the last games of the night. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits (+185) via FanDuel
- Hunter Greene UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+130) via DraftKings
- Clarke Schmidt OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+116) via FanDuel
Dodgers vs. Guardians Prop Bet
Jose Ramirez has been one of the best batters in the Majors against left-handed pitchers this season. He has a batting average of .419 against lefties in 50 plate appearances this season. Today, he'll face Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, who has yet to look himself through his first two starts of the 2025 season. Let's see if Ramirez can record two hits at +185 odds to get our day started off on the right foot this afternoon.
Pick: Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits (+185)
Reds vs. Royals Prop Bet
The Kansas City Royals have shown a ton of plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 17.6% of their plate appearances, which is 1.1% lower than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds.
Greene is coming off a start where he recorded just two strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched against the Cubs. Let's bet on him struggling again today.
Pick: Hunter Greene UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+130)
Yankees vs. Angels Prop Bet
The Angels of struck out on 27.2% of their plate appearances over the past 30 days, the worst mark in the Majors by 2.3%. Blindly betting on whatever pitcher is getting the start against them to go OVER their strikeout total against them has been a smart strategy of late. That's exactly what I'm going to do with Clarke Schmidt tonight. He's coming off an eight-strikeout performance against the Rockies.
Pick: Clarke Schmidt OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+116)
