Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Manny Machado, Gavin Williams, and Ryan Weathers)
The MLB season marches on and we have plenty of games to bet on Wednesday night.
If you're looking to get in on some player props, you've come to the right place. I have three props locked in for Wednesday's action, including a bet on Manny Machado's bat to stay hot tonight when the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Angels.
Top MLB Props Today
- Gavin Williams UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-130) via DraftKings
- Ryan Weathers UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-125) via DraftKings
- Manny Machado OVER 1.5 Hits (+200) via FanDuel
Brewers vs. Guardians Prop Bet
No offense has been worse than the Milwaukee Brewers over the past two weeks, sporting a .183 batting average and a .538 OPS in that time frame.
That should set up Gavin Williams to have a strong start for the Cleveland Guardians. He is coming into this game off a start where he pitched four scoreless runs and now he gets to face the coldest offense in baseball. I'll bet on him to allow fewer than three earned runs tonight.
Pick: Gavin Williams UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-130)
Marlins vs. Cubs Prop Bet
The Chicago Cubs come into tonight's game with the second-lowest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers. Against lefties, they have struck out on just 17.7% of their plate appearances, 1.1% better than the third-place team.
Ryan Weathers will be making his season debut for the Marlins tonight, so I wouldn't be surprised if he has a short leash, further leading me to believe the UNDER 3.5 strikeouts is the bet to make tonight.
Pick: Ryan Weathers UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-120)
Angels vs. Padres Prop Bet
Manny Machado has been red-hot lately. Over the past two weeks, he has a batting average of .455 in 12 games and 51 44 at-bats. He has also had six multi-hit performances across his past nine games. Let's try to take advantage of that tonight and bet on him to record at least two hits against the struggling Angels.
Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Angels, and he has allowed 7.6 hits per nine innings pitched, and their bullpen has allowed an opponent batting average of .307, the worst amongst all MLB bullpens.
Pick: Manny Machado OVER 1.5 Hits (+200)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!