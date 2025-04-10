Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Walker Buehler, Bobby Witt Jr.)
There are a ton of ways to bet on the MLB action Thursday, but why not take a stab at some plays in the prop market?
With just five total games on April 10, our options are limited, but there are three players that I’m looking to bet on for the day’s action.
First off, there is a starting pitcher worth fading in the Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game, as he’s gotten off to yet another slow start to a campaign.
On the hitting side, Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has thrived in his head-to-head meetings with Minnesota Twins righty Bailey Ober – who he will face again this afternoon.
Those are just two of the plays that I’m eyeing, so let’s break them all down for April 10!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Walker Buehler OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-125)
- Jesus Luzardo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Walker Buehler OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-125)
This season, Boston starter Walker Buehler has given up 14 hits in two starts (seven in each game), and he’s likely going to have a tough time again on Thursday.
The Blue Jays rank sixth in MLB in hits this season, and they have knocked Boston’s pitching around a bit in this series.
Buehler struggled in the 2024 regular season as well, posting a 1.55 WHIP, allowing 89 hits in 75.1 innings of work. He’s a fade candidate after his slow start to the 2025 season.
Jesus Luzardo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
So far this season, Philadelphia Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo has 19 strikeouts in two starts, punching out at least eight batters in each game.
Yet, he’s set at just 5.5 in his strikeout prop for Thursday night against an Atlanta Braves team that is 23rd in the league in K’s per game – averaging over nine punchouts a night.
That’s not going to cut it against Luzardo, who ranks in the 96th percentile in strikeout percentage and 89th percentile in whiff percentage, per Statcast.
Luzardo is also coming off averaging over 10 K’s per nine innings in two of his last three seasons. He’s currently leading MLB in K’s per nine innings and is a great target on Thursday.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
This season, Witt Jr. only has one home run in 12 games, but he has a great matchup this afternoon against Ober (12.15 ERA).
Witt has dominated against Ober in his career, going 9-for-19 (.474) with two triples, one homer and five runs batted in.
Ober gave up eight runs and two homers in just 2.2 innings of work in his season debut, and he allowed a solo shot (the only run) in his second outing.
With the Twins starter struggling, I think this is the perfect time to take a shot on Witt to go deep.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
