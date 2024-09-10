Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Zac Gallen, Marcus Stroman on Tuesday)
Looking to bet on some props in Major League Baseball on Tuesday?
We’re in the final month of the season, and there are playoff spots up for grabs in both leagues in the next few weeks.
That means we’re going to see teams rely on some of their stars – like Arizona ace Zac Gallen – down the stretch.
Gallen headlines my prop bet picks for tonight’s action, but there is another start and a shortstop that I also am targeting in the prop market.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Tuesday, Sept. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zac Gallen UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140)
- Marcus Stroman UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-110)
- Gunnar Henderson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Zac Gallen UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140)
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen looked great in his last start, pitching six scoreless innings – allowing no hits. He did give up four walks, but it didn’t come back to bite him.
Gallen has allowed five hits or fewer in seven of his 13 starts since returning from the injured list, and he has given up just 65 hits in 69.1 innings of work over that stretch.
He takes on the Texas Rangers tonight, who are 21st in MLB in batting average and 19th in hits on the season. I like Gallen to keep Texas off of the basepaths tonight.
Marcus Stroman UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-110)
Marcus Stroman pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball against the Kansas City earlier this season, but I’m fading him a bit in this prop.
Storman hasn’t pitched deep into games in 2024, especially as of late, since he’s struggled in several of his starts. The veteran right hander has just two outings since June 28 where he’s cleared 16.5 outs recorded.
Kansas City is a solid offense, so I wouldn't be shocked if it gets to Stroman on Tuesday. The Yankees are trying to win the AL East, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see them have a quick hook with Stroman if he struggles on Tuesday.
Gunnar Henderson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Gunnar Henderson is hitting .417 over the last seven days, and he’s in a prime spot on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford, who has given up 29 homers in 29 starts this season.
Henderson has hit right-handed pitching well, posting a .294/.368/.573 slash line with 21 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get a multi-hit game tonight, but Henderson’s power makes him a threat to easily clear this total base prop in just one swing.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
