Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Strikeout Predictions for Ranger Suarez, Taj Bradley on Thursday)
Thursday features a condensed slate in Major League Baseball with a few afternoon starts before the NFL season kicks off later tonight.
When it comes to betting on baseball on Thursday, I’m focused on the prop market, specifically with strikeout props for two of the better starters in action today.
Philadelphia Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez may be undervalued in his start, while Tampa Bay Rays righty Taj Bradley is set at an interesting number for his K’s prop.
Let’s dive into these two picks for Thursday, Sept. 5.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Thursday, Sept. 5
- Ranger Suarez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)
- Taj Bradley UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Ranger Suarez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Since returning from the injured list in late August, Suarez has picked up six strikeouts in back-to-back starts, despite throwing five and four innings in those outings.
On the season, the Phillies lefty has five or more K’s in 15 of his 22 outings, and he’s facing a favorable matchup on Thursday.
The Miami Marlins average 8.55 strikeouts per game, so Suarez should have some wiggle room – especially if he pitches a little deeper into this game – to clear this prop.
On the season, Suarez has 128 strikeouts in 128.1 innings of work. I love this prop if he can get through five or more innings.
Taj Bradley UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Oddsmakers are setting Taj Bradley’s strikeout prop quite high on Thursday, despite the fact that he’s posted a 10.41 ERA over his last five starts, clearing five innings in just two of those games.
The Rays right was off to a strong start this season, but he’s now seen his ERA balloon to 4.35. To make matters worse, Bradley hasn’t cleared 6.5 strikeouts since July 25, hitting the UNDER on this number in six straight starts.
The Minnesota Twins are just ninth in the league in K’s per game – 8.04 – so I’m not sold on Bradley racking up a ton of punchouts, especially since he’s struggled to miss bats over the last month.
