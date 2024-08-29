Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Michael King, Mookie Betts on Thursday)
Thursday is a travel day in Major League Baseball, which means there are a bunch of games in the afternoon to get us ready for the long weekend.
There are several games that I’m intrigued by in the betting market, but this article is focusing strictly on player props. Early on, I love a prop for San Diego Padres starter Michael King, and there are two other props – one for a starter and another for an All-Star hitter – that I’m focusing on this evening.
Let’s dive into these plays for Aug. 29!
Best MLB Prop Bet Picks Today for Aug. 29
- Brady Singer OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
- Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
- Michael King OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brady Singer OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer has struggled as of late, allowing three or more earned runs in four of his last five starts.
Singer has a 6.23 ERA in the month of August, and he has a tough matchup against the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Thursday.
With the Royals on the road, Singer has been a fade candidate all season, posting a 4.04 ERA away from Kauffman Stadium. Overall, he has just a 3.38 ERA, but his effectiveness has worn off this month.
Opponents are hitting an insane .358 against Singer in August, and I don’t expect him to shut down a Houston team that ranks eighth in MLB in OPS against right-handed pitching.
Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a dream matchup on Thursday against struggling Baltimore Orioles starter Cade Povich.
Povich, a lefty, has a 6.10 ERA, 5.90 FIP and 1.62 WHIP across 10 starts for the O’s this season. Baltimore is somehow 4-6 in those games, but I expect Betts to have a field day at the dish tonight.
The Dodgers star is hitting .299 on the season, but that average jumps to .324 against left-handed pitching. Not only that, but Betts has 11 extra base hits in just 105 at bats against lefties this season.
Despite missing time due to injury, Betts has returned and hit the ground running this month. He should tee off on one of the weaker pitchers in this Baltimore staff.
Michael King OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
San Diego Padres starter Michael King continues to find himself undervalued in the strikeout market.
Despite picking up at least six punchouts in seven consecutive starts, King’s prop is set at 5.5 on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis averages just 8.17 K’s per game, but King isn’t just any pitcher. He ranks in the 87th percentile in strikeout percentage, the 99th percentile in average exit velocity against and 77th percentile or higher in both whiff percentage and chase rate.
I am a little concerned about the Padres righty only throwing five innings in two of his four starts this month, but this prop is simply too low given his recent hot streak.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.