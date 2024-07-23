Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Trust Ty Blach vs. Red Sox)
All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday which means we have 15 different games we can bet on.
If you're looking for some player props for today's slate, you've come to the right place. I've done the work so you don't have to, narrowing in on the three best players props to wager on across three different games today.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Player Props Today
- Jonathan India OVER 0.5 Hits -166 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
- Jordan Montgomery OVER 1.5 Walks +100 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Ty Blach OVER 3.5 Strikeouts +136 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Reds vs. Braves Prop Bet
Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds has had a lot of success against left-handed pitchers of late. Dating back to June 1, he ranks fourth in the Majors in batting average against lefties at .354. Tonight, he and the Reds will take on a lefty in Chris Sale.
All we need is for him to record one hit against the Braves tonight, and this bet will be cashed as a winner.
Pick: Jonathan India OVER 0.5 Hits -166
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prop Bet
Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight when they take on the Kansas City Royals, and he's had some issues with his command this season. Montgomery has allowed at least two walks in seven of his 13 starts this season.
Given that he has allowed more than 1.5 walks in over 50% of his starts this season, I love the fact we can bet on it happening again at plus-money against the Royals tonight.
Pick: Jordan Montgomery OVER 1.5 Walks +100
Red Sox vs. Rockies Prop Bet
Ty Blach is set to get the start for the Colorado Rockies today when they host the Boston Red Sox in an interleague showdown. The most important thing about Blach for tonight's game is that he's a lefty.
The Red Sox have had major issues all season striking out when facing left-handed pitchers. In fact, they have the highest strikeout rate in MLB against lefties by a whopping 2.9%. They have struck out on 29.1% of their plate appearances against lefties with the next worst team coming in at 26.2%.
Blach iasn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher, but he has an extremely favorable matchup in that department tonight.
Pick: Ty Blach OVER 3.5 Strikeouts +136
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.