Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Yusei Kikuchi, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez Stay Hot)
For tonight’s action, let’s back one of the hottest teams in MLB.
The Houston Astros will be looking to win their seventh in a row tonight. They will send new lefty starter, Yusei Kikuchi, who they acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline on the mound for the contest.
I’ve found some attractive plus money action to target. Consider a few of these bets tonight!
All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Tuesday, Aug. 13
Yusei Kikuchi over 7.5 K (+115)
In the two games since being traded to the Astros, Kikuchi has struck out eight or more batters. One of those games was against Tampa Bay in Houston, and he struck out 11.
Houston has him relying less on his curveball and on more of his changeup to good effect. The Rays have the benefit of having seen Kikuchi just last week, but they are also striking out at the fifth-highest rate vs. lefties this year (25%), including nine strikeouts yesterday vs. Framber Valdez, a ground ball pitcher.
Let’s take the chance Kikuchi keeps it rolling again tonight.
Yordan Alvarez 2+ hits (+230) and Over 1.5 total bases (+100)
Even money for Alvarez to have more than a single? Sign me up.
Since Aug. 1, Alvarez is hitting .432 with 34 total bases and eight extra-base hits.
This hit prop is a very bold player prop, I admit that. I can’t recall ever having bet on a player to have a mutli-hit game before, but this is the right spot.
Alvarez has seven multi-hit games in his last nine. Two of those were last week were against the Rays.
Rays starter Shane Baz’s ERA is 4.30 with an xERA of 5.18, so it's a prime spot for Alvarez to stay hot.
Alex Bregman over 1.5 bases (+115)
Alex Bregman has been almost as hot as Alvarez hitting .389 with 32 extra base hits, four home runs, and ten runs scored since Aug. 1.
Last week, Bregman had a two-hit game when Baz started, and we will bet he stays hot tonight.
Bregman has been better when away and vs. right-handed pitching all season, so it’s a good spot for the third baseman tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.