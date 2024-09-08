Best Monday Night Football Prop Bets for Jets vs. 49ers in NFL Week 1
The New York Jets will see the dawn of the Aaron Rodgers era on Monday night when they travel to Levi’s stadium to face the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.
Oddsmakers are favoring the home team by -4.5 and the game total is set at 43.5.
Both teams have strong defensive units, but we’ve found plenty of angles to bet some overs!
I expect Garrett Wilson and George Kittle to perform well in this matchup, but there is not much value in their player props as of this article. Instead, let’s look at these three markets below.
Jets vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets
Breece Hall over 26.5 receiving yards (-112) at BetMGM
The Niners allowed an average of 36 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs last year (including postseason). Breece Hall averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game in 2023, and exceeded this prop in eight of 17 games played.
Aaron Rodgers will be a little rusty in his first start returning from injury and with a new team, and Hall should be one of his favorite targets. Garrett Wilson can’t get all the catches and Mike Williams will likely be limited.
Look for Breece Hall to be in the Aaron Jones role for Rodgers on Monday night. I could see Breece eclipsing this mark with a single catch.
Deebo Samuel over 10.5 rushing yards (-115) at DraftKings
Christian McCaffrey is a little banged up, and I’ll bet Deebo will get a couple of carries. Deebo went over this mark in eight of 15 regular-season games in 2023, and the Jets allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game last season.
I expect Shanahan to get creative with his versatile weapon.
Brock Purdy over 6.5 rushing yards (-114) At FanDuel
Again, I think the Niners will use more than just CMC on the ground this Sunday night. Purdy averaged 8.5 rushing yards per game last season and exceeded this prop in eight of 16 games.
The Jets allowed opposing quarterbacks an average of more than 18 yards per game. 12 quarterbacks exceeded this prop vs. the Jets, including Mac Jones and Tommy DeVito.
In his first game of the season, Purdy may need to scramble, and he should have some success. Purdy showed off his mobility in the postseason last year, averaging almost 25 rushing yards per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.