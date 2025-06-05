Best NBA Betting Odds and Trends for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off on Thursday night, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set as sizable favorites at home against the Indiana Pacers.
Both of these teams are 12-4 so far in the playoffs, as the Pacers rolled through the first two rounds in the Eastern Conference before beating the New York Knicks in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.
OKC had a scare in the second round of the playoffs, going to seven games against the Denver Nuggets, but it swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals.
All season long, OKC has been one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals, especially since it won 68 games in the regular season and posted a historic net rating. The Thunder have been odds on favorites to win the Finals ever since the Boston Celtics were eliminated by the Knicks in the second round.
As a result, oddsmakers are expecting a Thunder win in Game 1. Before betting on this matchup, here’s a look at the odds and some key betting trends to know.
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +9 (-105)
- Thunder -9 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +320
- Thunder: -410
Total
- 231 (Over -112/Under -108)
Based on these odds (OKC -410), the Thunder have an implied probability of 80.39 percent to win Game 1.
OKC has been dominant at home in the 2024-25 season – including the playoffs. The Thunder have just one home loss all postseason (Game 1 of the second round against the Denver Nuggets), and they went 35-6 straight up at home in the regular season.
Pacers vs. Thunder Best NBA Betting Trends for Game 1
Here are some key betting trends to watch in Game 1 with the Thunder set as favorites at home:
- The Pacers are 6-2 straight up on the road this postseason.
- The Thunder 8-1 straight up at home this postseason.
- Oklahoma City is 34-14-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season – the best mark in the NBA.
- Indiana is 18-11 against the spread as a road underdog this season – the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
- The OVER is 53-44-2 in OKC’s games in the 2024-25 season.
The OVER is 52-44-2in Indiana’s games in the 2024-25 season.
