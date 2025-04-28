Best NBA Odds for Every Playoff Game Today (Cavs vs. Heat, Rockets vs. Warriors)
The NBA playoffs continue on Monday night with a pair of Game 4s, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers looking to wrap up their series against the Miami Heat.
Even without Darius Garland in Game 3, the Cavs dominated Miami, putting them on the brink of advancing to the second round for the second straight season. No team in NBA history has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit in the NBA playoffs.
In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets will aim to even their series with the Golden State Warriors after blowing a double-digit lead in Saturday night’s Game 3 loss. Golden State was able to pick up the win even with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup with a pelvic injury.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and trends to watch to help you bet on these Game 4 matchups.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total for Game 4
Spread
- Cavs -8.5 (-110)
- Heat +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -375
- Heat: +295
Total
- 210 (Over -112/Under -108)
Key Injury to Watch: Darius Garland missed Game 3 with a toe injury, but the Cavs were still able to roll without him. Ty Jerome stepped up in a big way in Garland’s absence, and it’s possible that the Cavs are more willing to hold their All-Star guard out in Game 4 since they already have a 3-0 series lead. Garland had 27 points in Game 1 and 21 points in Game 2.
Key Trend to Watch: The Cavs are the best team in the NBA against the spread on the road this season, going 27-15 overall (including their playoff win on Saturday). Meanwhile, the Heat fell to 9-7 against the spread as home underdogs with Saturday’s poor showing.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total for Game 4
Spread
- Rockets +3.5 (-112)
- Warriors -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +142
- Warriors: -170
Total
- 203 (Over -110/Under -110)
Key Injury to Watch: Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) missed Game 3 and most of Game 2 after taking a hard fall on a rebound. The Warriors – buoyed by a massive game from Stephen Curry – were able to weather a slow start on offense to eventually beat the Rockets in Game 3. Without Butler, the Warriors started Jonathan Kuminga, but they lack offensive firepower with the six-time All-Star sidelined.
Key Trend to Watch: The UNDER has gone 3-0 in this series, and these teams have not combined for more than 203 points in seven of their eight meetings overall in the 2024-25 season. The only matchup that went over that total was an overtime game in their first meeting of the campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
