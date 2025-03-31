Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Amen Thompson, Coby White, Tyler Herro)
It’s the final day of March, so what better way to close out a month than betting on some NBA props?
There are a few great games in the NBA on Monday, including a Memphis Grizzlies-Boston Celtics matchup on national television and a Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Lakers matchup that has major implications for the Western Conference standings.
I’m targeting Amen Thompson in the Lakers-Rockets clash as well as guard Tyler Herro and a few other players on Monday night.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props for Monday’s action!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday March 31
- Amen Thompson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Coby White OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
- Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
Amen Thompson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
I am all over this prop for Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson, as he’s picked up at least nine rebounds in 14 of his last 15 games, averaging 9.6 boards per game during that stretch.
At 7.5 rebounds, he’s an insane steal on Monday night – even on the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyler Herro is a great prop target in this game:
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has a great matchup on Monday night, as the Washington Wizards rank 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.
Herro knocked down three of his five attempts from deep the last time these teams played, and he’s also found his stroke from deep, making four or more 3-pointers in three games in a row.
With Miami fighting for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, I expect it to lean heavily on Herro against a tanking Washington team.
Coby White OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
This month, Coby White has played elite basketball for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 29.1 points per game in the month of March (14 games) while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 23.5 points in 12 games over that stretch, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder are the No. 1 defense in the NBA, the Bulls are a top-10 offense over their last 10 games.
I think White is worth a shot given how fast the Bulls play (No. 3 in pace) on a nightly basis.
Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
If Jaylen Brown is able to play (he’s listed as questionable), I like him in this rebound prop against a Memphis Grizzlies team that loves to push the pace.
Brown is averaging 5.9 rebounds per game, and he had picked up five or more boards in 10 straight games before failing to clear this line in each of his last three appearances.
The Boston Celtics have been doing some wonky stuff with their rotation, whether it’s sitting guys out entirely or limiting minutes, but this line is a little low for a game against another playoff-caliber team.
