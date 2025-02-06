Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Amen Thompson, Pascal Siakam, Mike Conley)
Thursday’s NBA action gives bettors a chance to re-focus on the Association after a wild trade deadline, and I’m betting on a few player props for this slate.
Starting with Houston Rockets up-and-coming star Amen Thompson, there are four players that I’m targeting tonight. Thompson has been passing the ball at a high level recently, and with Fred VanVleet out, he should have an expanded role on Thursday.
I also have a play for veteran guard Mike Conley in that Houston Rockets-Minnesota Timberwolves game, as he’s shot the ball well in recent weeks.
Here’s a full breakdown for the prop plays on Feb. 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pascal Siakam OVER 2.5 Assists (-154)
- Amen Thompson OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
- Mike Conley OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Pascal Siakam OVER 2.5 Assists (-154)
This season, Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is averaging 3.4 assists per game, yet he’s set at just 2.5 in the prop market on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Siakam is only averaging 5.3 potential assists per game, but he's converting most of those in the 2024-25 campaign.
Siakam has three or more dimes in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 4.1 per game over that stretch. The star forward has cleared 2.5 dimes in 33 of his 49 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Amen Thompson OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
As a starter this season, Houston wing Amen Thompson is averaging 4.5 assists per game, and he’s seen that number tick upward with Fred VanVleet out of the lineup.
Over his last two games, Thompson has 11 and eight dimes, and he’s averaging 10.4 potential assists per game over his last five contests, clearing 4.5 assists in three straight.
I’ll buy the former lottery pick once again on Thursday in a game in which he should have an expanded playmaking role.
Mike Conley OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
With Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo both nursing injuries for the Minnesota Timberwolves, there are a few more shots available for veteran guard Mike Conley in this offense.
Conley is averaging 1.8 made shots per game from beyond the arc, hitting 37.9 percent of his attempts from 3 this season.
In his last 10 games, Conley has made at least two shots from deep in seven of them, shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc on 4.9 attempts per game.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
With the Golden State Warriors trading away Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder, Brandin Podziemski’s role has increased immediately sans Jimmy Butler with the franchise just yet.
On Wednesday, Podz had 29 points (on 8-of-18 shooting), six rebounds and four assists for Golden State, easily clearing this number. He’s cleared this prop in three of seven games since returning to the lineup from an injury.
With the Warriors likely shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back, I’d expect Podziemski to get up double-digit shot attempts once again on Thursday – giving him a great floor to clear this prop.
