Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Myles Turner on Thursday)
Looking to bet on some NBA props for Thursday’s action?
With so much up in the air regarding playoff and play-in tournament seeding, there are several teams in action on Thursday that have a ton to play for. But, in addition to that, teams like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are resting some starters on the front end of a back-to-back.
Before every team in the NBA is in action on Friday and Sunday, let’s break down some props for the last small regular-season slate of the 2024-25 campaign.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
- Cade Cunningham OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
- Miles McBride OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
- Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
Cade Cunningham OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
Cade Cunningham has dominated the Knicks over the last two seasons, scoring 29 or more points in four of his last five matchups against them.
This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.9 points per game, and he’s scored 25 and 35 points in his two games back from a calf injury. On top of that, he’s cleared this prop in each of his last two games against the Knicks – both of which Detroit won.
With OG Anunoby and Josh Hart out for New York, there are a few less players the Knicks can send at Cunningham tonight.
Miles McBride OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miles McBride is a solid prop target tonight:
The Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart and OG Anunoby for this game, which means Miles McBride will likely end up in the starting lineup on Thursday.
This season, McBride is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from 3 in eight starts. He’s averaging just 8.7 points per game as a reserve.
The Knicks have been banged up as of late – including McBride and Jalen Brunson – but I expect Tom Thibodeau to let his sixth man get a little bit of a rhythm on Thursday. McBride has multiple 20-point games as a starter this season, and I think he’s undervalued at this number with two of the Knicks’ top five scorers not even suiting up on Thursday.
Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
With Jarrett Allen on a minutes limit and Evan Mobley out, Myles Turner could be in line for a big game for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday against the Cavs.
This season, the big man is shooting 39.7 percent from 3, and he’s taken at least seven shots from deep in each of his last four games. Not only that, but Turner has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six of his last 10 matchups, shooting 42.9 percent from deep over that stretch.
He’s a worth a shot at +140 odds on Thursday.
