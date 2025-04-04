Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis)
As the Western Conference playoff race continues to heat up, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are in action on Friday night.
So, why don’t we bet on some player props?
There are several teams – including the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers – playing the second night of a back-to-back that could make things a little tougher when it comes to the prop market.
Still, there are a few players that I like, including one for Jokic, Anthony Davis and more.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the NBA player props I’m suggesting for April 4.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
- Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
- Anthony Davis OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)
With Kevin Durant out with an ankle injury for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker has stepped into an even bigger role than he already had, scoring 67 points while dishing out 14 assists in his last two games.
Booker’s assist prop is set at 6.5, but I think it’s way too low on Friday since he’s averaging 7.1 assists per game. Booker has cleared 6.5 dimes in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 8.9 dimes per game (and 16.4 potential assists) over that stretch.
Even against a good Boston defense, Booker’s usage should be huge with the Suns’ play-in tournament hopes hanging in the balance over the next few games.
Nikola Jokic OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop for Jokic in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had a 61-point triple-double before sitting out Wednesday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and I think he could be in line for a huge game tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
Jokic had dominated Golden State over the last few seasons, dropping 30 or more points in seven of his last 10 matchups against it. The Warriors haven’t beaten the Nuggets since the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and Jokic is a major reason why.
This season, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points per game, and he dropped 38 on Golden State in his lone matchup against it. I expect him to score at a high level again – especially if Jamal Murray (questionable) sits tonight.
Anthony Davis OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Another play that I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – is why I think Anthony Davis (if he plays) is a great prop target:
Is Anthony Davis back?
The Dallas Mavericks big man went off on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 34 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in just under 30 minutes of action.
Davis has been on a minutes limit for Dallas – he’s questionable for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers – but he’s getting all the touches he can handle. Since returning to action, AD has attempted 19 or more shots in three of his five games, including two games with 23 shots attempts.
This season, Davis is averaging 25.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. If he pushes 30 minutes once again, he should clear this prop for Dallas.
