Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday)
Looking to wager on some NBA player props on Sunday?
There are five games to dive into, but I’m targeting three All-Star level players – Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo – for my favorite picks today.
Here’s a full breakdown of each prop, including the latest odds, on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-105)
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-105)
This is a great matchup for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Memphis Grizzlies are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent points per game and No. 1 in pace.
Giannis has been on fire as of late, scoring 33 or more points in seven of his last nine games, attempting 20.6 shots per game over that stretch.
The two-time league MVP is averaging 31.8 points per game this season, and he should see an uptick in usage if Memphis tries to turn this game into a track meet on Sunday night.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is averaging 4.7 assists per game, but he’s cleared 4.5 assists in seven of his last eight games, averaging 5.9 assists per game over that stretch.
Over that eight-game stretch, Mitchell is averaging 1.1 more potential assist per game (9.6) than his season average. I think he’s a solid target in this prop against a Dallas team that is just 13th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Maxey may be undervalued when it comes to his assists prop:
Joel Embiid and Paul George are still out for the Philadelphia 76ers, meaning we’ll get another night of high-usage basketball from star guard Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey is averaging 7.4 assists per game over his last seven games, clearing this prop six times. On top of that, the one-time All-Star is playing 38.7 minutes per night and averaging 11.3 potential assists per game over that stretch.
Maxey should have the ball in his hands a ton against Boston, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the C’s try to force the ball out of his hands – which could lead to a few more assist chances. Given Maxey’s ever-expanding role, he’s a solid bet at even money to clear this number.
