Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Naz Reid, Pacers Guard)
Tuesday’s NBA playoff action features a series opener between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, where Golden State is set as an underdog in a playoff series for the first time since 2014.
In addition to that matchup, Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers takes place as the Cavs aim to avoid dropping both games at Rocket Arena before the series shifts to Indiana.
One of the best ways to bet on the NBA playoffs is in the prop market, and with a small sample size of games between the Pacers and Cavs, I have a pair of props for that matchup. Plus, there is a Timberwolves big man who may be undervalued in Game 1 at home.
Let’s break down each of these prop plays for Tuesday, May 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
- Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-120)
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-115)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-120)
In four meetings with the Warriors this season, Naz Reid had nine, 10, 16 and 15 points, yet he’s set at just 9.5 points in Game 1.
Could that be due to Reid’s down Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers? It’s certainly possible, as Reid scored three points in less than 22 minutes with Rudy Gobert dominating the game on the glass.
However, I don’t expect such a small workload in this series for the former Sixth Man of the Year, especially since Reid had double figures in three of his five games against the Lakers and finished the regular season averaging 14.2 points per game.
The Warriors also struggled on the glass in the first-round series with Houston, so all of Minnesota’s bigs could be important pieces in this matchup.
This number has dropped too far for Reid – given how important he is to the Wolves’ success – to pass up in Game 1.
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-115)
There’s a chance that Darius Garland (toe) is able to return in Game 2 for the Cavs, and that would take away some playmaking responsibility from Donovan Mitchell in the offense.
As it is, Mitchell is averaging just 4.0 assists per game in five playoff games this season, clearing 5.5 dimes once. So, this number is a little inflated for the star guard, especially after he took 30 shots in Game 1.
Garland would take away some of Mitchell’s playmaking chances, and he’s already averaging just 8.6 potential assists per game in the postseason anyway.
He’s a fade candidate for me – as a passer – in Game 2.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a steal at this line in Game 2:
Haliburton dominated in Game 1, racking up 13 assists in just over 36 minutes, the fifth time in six playoff games that he’s eclipsed 9.5 assists.
The Pacers star is averaging an insane 17.3 potential assists per game, and Indiana showed in Game 1 that it can get out and run against this Cavs team to get some easy baskets.
Haliburton had 10 assists by the third quarter in Game 1, and he will remain the focal point of Indiana’s offense going forward. Even though the Pacers don’t have an elite one-on-one scorer, although Haliburton is pretty close, they thrive on ball movement and pushing the pace.
I love Haliburton at this number in Game 2.
