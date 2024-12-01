Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley, Trey Murphy III and Isaiah Hartenstein)
Sunday’s NBA action features a ton of great matchups, and there are plenty of prop bets to consider with 20 different teams in action on Dec. 1.
I’ve narrowed things down to five props in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – that was published earlier today, but those aren’t the only plays to consider on Sunday.
Here’s a look at three prop bets that I love for Sunday’s action, including a play for New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter Trey Murphy III.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 1
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Evan Mobley to Record a Double-Double (-115)
- Trey Murphy III OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
The Houston Rockets may be a tough defense, but Isaiah Hartenstein has been dominant for the Oklahoma City Thunder since returning from a fractured hand. He’s put up 30, 33, 31 and 34 points, rebounds and assists in each of his first four games for OKC, picking up a double-double in every matchup.
Not only that, but Hartenstein is heavily involved in the OKC offense, taking 42 total shots over his first four games.
Given his rebounding prowess (14.0 per game this season), Hartenstein has a terrific floor when it comes to this prop on Sunday.
Evan Mobley to Record a Double-Double (-115)
One of my favorite props is for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, and he was a member of my NBA Best Bets on Sunday:
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has thrived against the Boston Celtics dating back to last season’s playoffs, and this could be an extra favorable matchup for him on Sunday.
Boston has listed big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis both as questionable for this matchup – as the C’s are playing the front end of a back-to-back. Last season, the Celtics would split these games with Horford and KP, meaning one would play the front end and the other would play the back end of the back-to-back.
So, Boston is likely going to need Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Luke Kornet to fill in some minutes down low.
Mobley already has a double-double against Boston this season (22 points, 11 rebounds on Nov. 19), and he’s picked up a double-double in five of his last six games and nine total games this season.
There’s only been one occasion where Mobley failed to score 10 points this season, and he’s averaging 18.2 points and 9.3 boards per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Don’t be shocked if he picks up another double-double against Boston tonight.
Trey Murphy III OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III should be in line for a massive role with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both out on Sunday.
Over his last four games, Murphy has 19, 24, 24 and 21 points, attempting 17, 19 and 23 shots in his last three games. The former first-round pick is averaging 18.7 points per game on the season, and he’s become a focal point on offense for a New Orleans team that is down several key scorers.
If Murphy is able to get up over 15 shots again on Sunday, he should have no problem clearing this prop against a New York Knicks team that ranks just 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating.
