Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley, Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Gordon)
Tuesday could mark the end of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers second-round series, as Indy is just one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.
In addition to that matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets face off in a crucial Game 5 after splitting the first four games of their second-round series.
Since we’ve seen so much of these teams against each other, it’s a little easier to get a read on certain player props. So, I’m betting three on Tuesday night – especially since we may not get another chance to take advantage of the Cavs-Pacers clash.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks, including one for Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Gordon OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+100)
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
- Evan Mobley UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-120)
Aaron Gordon OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+100)
So far in the nuggets-Thunder series, Aaron Gordon is shooting 12-for-22 from beyond the arc (54.5 percent) and has attempted six or more shots from deep in three of the four games in the series.
Overall, Gordon has cleared this prop in every game, so it’s shocking to see him at even money to do it again in Game 5, especially since he attempted a series-high seven shots from deep in Game 4.
This season, Gordon really improved as a shooter, knocking down 43.6 percent of his attempts from deep during the regular season. At this price, he’s extremely undervalued since Denver is playing all of its starters heavy minutes each and every night this postseason.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Haliburton is still a fade candidate in the 3-point market:
This postseason, Tyrese Haliburton has not shot the 3-ball well, even though he did hit an incredibly clutch one to win Game 2 in this series.
Haliburton is just 16-for-55 from 3 (29.1 percent), and he’s only made three or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his nine playoff games. In this series, Haliburton isn’t even taking a ton of 3-pointers, shooting 5-for-14 from beyond the arc in four games.
He’s failed to clear this line in each of those games, and he only attempted two shots from deep in Game 2 and one in Game 3.
With the downturn in his usage as a 3-point shooter, Haliburton is an easy fade at this number in Game 4.
Evan Mobley UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-120)
It’s been a strange postseason for Cavs big man Evan Mobley, as he’s averaging just 7.7 rebounds per game and missed a game with an ankle issue.
Mobley has cleared 10.5 boards in just one of his seven playoff games, and he only has two games where he’s finished with more than seven rebounds. When it comes to rebound chances, Mobley is averaging just 14.0 per game after averaging 15.7 in the regular season.
With the Pacers offense humming right now, I have a hard time backing Mobley in this market when his line is set all the way at 10.5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.