Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Maxey)

All postseason long, star players seem to rise to the occasion, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards did that in a special way to open the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The four-time All-Star returned in just nine days from a bone bruise in his knee, playing about half of Game 1 off the bench for the Wolves. He helped Minnesota pull off a major upset, and I’m backing him as one of my top prop bets in Game 2.

In the Eastern Conference, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks made quick work of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, but I’d expect a much closer matchup in Game 2. That could lead to bounce-back games for multiple players after both teams sat their starters down the stretch in Game 1.

So, why not bet on a player on both teams in Game 2?

Let’s take a look at the three player props I’m targeting for Wednesday’s playoff action.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-105)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying a bounce-back game from Maxey:

Tyrese Maxey shockingly took a backseat in the offense for Philly early in Game 1, shooting just two shots in the first quarter. He finished with just 13 points on nine shots,as Nick Nurse waved the white flag during the third quarter of Game 1.

I’m buying a bounce back from the All-Star guard, as Maxey has given the Knicks issues this season – and in past playoff runs. Two years ago, Maxey torched the Knicks in the playoffs, scoring 25 or more points in three games, including matchups with 33, 35 and 46 points. He also thrived against New York in the regular season, scoring 30, 36, 22 and 32 points in four meetings.

The Knicks did a solid job on Maxey in Game 1 with Mikal Bridges, Jose Alvarado and Miles McBride drawing the assignment, but I do think there is a path to more shots for Maxey in Game 2. The Sixers were intent on playing through Joel Embiid early in Game 1, but I wouldn't be shocked if Nick Nurse tries to get Maxey going early in Game 2.

Remember, in Game 4 against Boston (Embiid’s first game this postseason), Maxey took a backseat and scored just 22 points in a loss. He then responded with 25, 30 and 30 in the three wins to complete a 3-1 series comeback.

Maxey is coming off a regular season where he averaged 28.3 points per game, and I’d expect him and the Sixers to hunt Brunson more in Game 2 than they did on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-138)

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns dealt with foul trouble in Game 1, playing just over 20 minutes in the Knicks’ blowout win.

He still finished with six boards in the game, and I expect that number to rise in Game 2 – especially if Philly is able to keep things close. In seven playoff games this season, Towns has 74 total rebounds, clearing this line in three of his last five games.

The Knicks are going to play Towns, Mitchell Robinson and even Ariel Hukporti to deal with Joel Embiid down low, but I think this rebound number is too low for the All-Star center. KAT averaged 11.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, and he had 11 or more boards in three of his last four regular season meetings with Philly.

Anthony Edwards OVER 20.5 Points (-116)

Edwards was awesome in Game 1, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc on his way to 18 points in 25:15 of playing time.

There’s a chance Edwards has a similar minutes restriction in Game 2, but I’d bet on the star guard seeing a little more time after escaping Game 1 without a setback.

Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards’ left knee came through Game 1 well to this point: “So far, so good.” Edwards will get light work and treatment later today in San Antonio. No word on whether he can up Edwards’ minutes beyond that 25 range in Game 2. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2026

Edwards averages 26.0 points per game in the playoffs in his career, and he’s an absolute steal at this number if he returns to the starting lineup in Game 2. Obviously, we're hedging a bit – there’s a chance he’s still on a minutes limit – with this prop, but Edwards was still in the mix for 21 or more points in Game 1.

Plus, he had a 55-point showing against the Spurs earlier this season and has risen to the occasion time and time again in his postseason career. I’ll buy low on Ant as he works himself back into his usual role in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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