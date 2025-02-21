Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Edwards, Tyler Herro and Ausar Thompson)
Looking to bet on some player props in the NBA on Friday night?
With nine games in action on Friday, there are a ton of players to choose from, including two players that were All-Stars this past weekend.
One of those players, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, may be undervalued even though he’s playing one of the best defenses in the NBA.
Here’s a full breakdown of three props that I love for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
- Tyler Herro OVER 22.5 Points (-110)
- Ausar Thompson OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.2 made 3s per game on 10.1 attempts, and I think he could be in line for a huge game against Houston.
The Rockets are No. 2 in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game, but Edwards dropped five 3-pointers on them (on 12 attempts) back on Feb. 6. Ant is taking a ton of 3s with Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle out, averaging 4.8 makes and 13.3 attempts in his six games this month.
If Ant keeps taking double-digit shot attempts from beyond the arc, this line is just too low.
Tyler Herro OVER 22.5 Points (-110)
This is a great matchup for Miami Heat Tyler Herro, as the All-Star guard has scored 23, 23 and 31 points in his three meetings with the Toronto Raptors in the 2024-25 campaign.
Before the All-Star break, Herro had a smooth 40 points in Miami’s loss to Dallas, and he’s clearly the No. 1 scoring option with Jimmy Butler now in Golden State.
Herro enters this game averaging 23.9 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Since Toronto is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Herro turn in yet another big scoring game on Friday.
Ausar Thompson OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
Second-year wing Ausar Thompson has really come on for the Detroit Pistons as of late, especially when it comes to his rebounds and assists prop.
Thompson has cleared this line in five of his last seven games, putting up 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over that stretch. While he’s averaging just 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the season, those numbers have jumped since he entered the starting lineup (he’s started his last 19 games).
Don’t be shocked if he cashes in on this plus-money prop tonight.
