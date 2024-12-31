Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Austin Reaves, James Harden on New Year’s Eve)
One of the most exciting ways to bet on the NBA is in the player prop market, especially with a ton of stars in action on Tuesday night.
However, I’m not only focusing on stars for today’s slate, as there are a couple of plus-money props I’m looking to place, including one for a backup point guard who should have an expanded role on New Year’s Eve.
With six games in action, I’ve narrowed down four props to consider on Tuesday. Let’s break them all down.
Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Eve
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Austin Reaves OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-120)
- Scotty Pippen Jr. Double-Double (+450)
- James Harden OVER 4.5 Turnovers (+124)
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Austin Reaves OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-120)
I love this prop for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves on Tuesday night, especially if LeBron James or Anthony Davis (both questionable) sits out in this matchup.
Reaves is averaging 17.7 points and 5.5 assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign, but he’s come on as of late and should have an expanded playmaking role with D’Angelo Russell traded away.
Reaves has 26 points in each of his last two games, tallying 26 total assists over that stretch as well. Since returning from a five-game absence due to injury, the former undrafted free agent is averaging 20.3 points and 7.4 assists per game across seven matchups.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Double-Double (+450)
Why not take a look at a long shot play in the Memphis Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns matchup?
Grizzlies backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. should be in line for a massive workload with both Ja Morant and Marcus Smart out of the lineup, and he’s already recorded four double-doubles in the 13 games that Morant has missed this season.
Overall, with Ja out, Pippen is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
James Harden OVER 4.5 Turnovers (+124)
With Kawhi Leonard still sidelined, James Harden has been the main offensive hub for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, and that’ll continue on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.
This is an interesting prop for Harden on the second night of a back-to-back, as he’s picked up at least four turnovers in 16 consecutive games.
Over that stretch, the former league MVP is averaging 5.1 turnovers per game, although he had just two turnovers in his first meeting with the Spurs this season.
On the second night of back-to-backs this season, Harden has turnover numbers of five, six, four, three, five, and four (an average of 4.5 per game).
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
It’s taken some time, but Donte DiVincenzo is starting to heat up with his new team after a dreadful start to the 2024-25 season.
Yes, DiVincenzo is still shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3, but over his last six games, he’s cleared this prop five times.
In that five-game stretch, the Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooter is averaging 3.7 made 3s on 7.5 attempts per game, shooting a blistering 48.9 percent from deep. He should get a decent amount of looks tonight with the Oklahoma City Thunder likely keying in on Anthony Edwards defensively.
