Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Maxey, SGA on Monday)
Monday’s NBA action features several games that should have an impact on the play-in tournament races in both conferences, and there are some intriguing player props to consider for the action.
Let’s start with a pair of All-Star caliber guards in Tyrese Maxey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who both could be in line for major scoring games on Monday night. Maxey’s role could also expand with Philly featuring a loaded injury report against the Chicago Bulls.
Plus, Miami’s Bam Adebayo has been one of the hottest scorers in the league, and he’s taking on an Atlanta Hawks team that gave up 148 points (!!) on Sunday.
Here’s a full breakdown of four players to consider in the prop market on Feb. 24.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-115)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
- Naz Reid OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-115)
If Joel Embiid (questionable, knee) ends up sitting against the Chicago Bulls tonight, this could be a huge game for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who enters this matchup averaging 27.4 points per game.
Maxey has 31 or more points in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 30.2 points per game over that stretch (his average is lower because of a five-point game in a loss to Toronto earlier in the month).
This is also a great matchup against a Chicago team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent points per game in the 2024-25 season. Maxey poured in 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting in the last meeting between these teams back on Jan. 25.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
This season, MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points per game, and he picked up a smooth 37 points on Sunday night against Minnesota.
While SGA was held to 6-of-21 shooting in a loss to Minnesota before the All-Star break, he still finished that game with 24 points. On top of that, he’s averaging 34.0 points per game over his last 30 games – a massive sample size that shows he’s consistently performing above this prop line.
I’ll back SGA on Monday after he shot 13-for-24 in Sunday’s win.
Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.8 points per game over his last 10 matchups, clearing 19.5 points in seven of those contests.
Bam got off to a slow start scoring the ball this season, but he’s turned things around as of late and now has a great matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, who are 28th in the league in opponent points per game.
The Hawks are also 28th in opponent points in the paint per game, which should set up well for Adebayo down low.
Naz Reid OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is a steal at his current points and rebounds prop on Monday:
The Minnesota Timberwolves big man had a huge role on Sunday with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert out, and he responded with 22 points and 11 rebounds in nearly 40 minutes of action in a loss to the Thunder.
These teams will now play on the second night of a back-to-back in OKC, yet oddsmakers have dropped Reid’s points and rebounds prop from 27.5 to 25.5. Sign. Me. Up.
Over his last 10 games (all as a starter), Reid is averaging 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, clearing 25.5 points and rebounds in eight of those matchups. He’s also scored 22 or more points in four straight, making it extremely easy to pass this prop.
If Gobert and Randle are out again, it’s hard not to love Reid at this number against a Thunder team that ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
