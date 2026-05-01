Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Austin Reaves, Donovan Mitchell)

Three high-pressure playoff games are set for Friday, May 1, as the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors are all aiming to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.

Friday’s NBA Playoff Games

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic (Magic lead 3-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors (Cavs lead 3-2)

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets (Lakers lead 3-2)

With so much at stake, it’s only right to place a few props for Friday’s action, especially with some stars rising to the occasion at this point in the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero had dueling 45-point games in Game 5, and they both have made today’s list for my top player props in the NBA.

Plus, with stars like Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and more all in action, I’m taking four props in total with three teams looking to force a Game 7.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and each prop for Friday, May 1.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

The Pistons’ offense has relied heavily on Cunningham each night, and he played nearly the entire game with the season on the line in Game 5.

During this series, Cade is averaging 32.6 points per game, and he’s taking 23.0 shots, 8.6 3-pointers and 10.4 free throws per game. The usage for the All-NBA guard is off the charts, and I don’t expect that to change in Game 6.

This season, Orlando has allowed the most points per game (26.87) to opposing point guards, so this is a great matchup for Cunningham on paper.

As long as the usage remains the same for Cade, he’s a must bet as the only reliable option for Detroit’s in this series.

Paolo Banchero 35+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-177)

Banchero is coming off a 45-point game in Orlando’s Game 5 loss, and he’s combined for 35 or more points, rebounds and assists in three of his five games.

He combined for 36 PRA in Game 1, 46 PRA in Game 3 and 61 PRA in Game 5, and he should play a massive role with Wagner banged up heading into Game 6.

Banchero took 31 shots in the first game without Wagner in the lineup, and he’s averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in this series. I don't mind moving this line down a bit to 35-plus in Game 6.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-159)

Donovan Mitchell averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers during the regular season, and he has knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc in four of his five games.

Mitchell is averaging over eight attempts from beyond the arc per game in this series, and the only game he failed to clear this total, he shot 1-for-7 from deep in Game 3.

The Cavs are relying on Mitchell to take 20 shots per game in this series, and I don’t see his role changing in Game 6. Even in the Cavs offense struggling in Game 4, Mitchell still went 4-for-12 from deep and finished with 20 points.

Austin Reaves OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves made his first appearance of the 2026 playoffs in Game 5, and he struggled shooting the ball, finishing 4-for-16 from the field.

Despite that, Reaves came away with 22 points, knocking down 12 of his 13 shots from the free-throw line.

The biggest takeaway from this game is Reaves’ usage. He played over 30 minutes in the game and was the clear focal point on offense when he was on the floor.

During the regular season, the star guard averaged 23.3 points per game, and if he shoots slightly better on Friday he should clear this total. The Lakers clearly are going to lean more into playing Reaves than Luke Kennard (one point in Game 5) going forward in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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