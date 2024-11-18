Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Jalen Johnson on Monday)
One of the best ways to bet on the NBA – and one of the most exciting – is through the prop market, as you can target your favorite players without having to worry about whether or not their team will win the game.
So, every day here at SI Betting, I try to share my favorite NBA props of the night.
There are a ton of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find some value in the prop market.
Here are four plays – including three rising stars – that I’m targeting on Nov. 18.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cade Cunningham OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
- Jalen Johnson OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (+100)
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)
Cade Cunningham OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is off to a great start for the 7-8 Detroit Pistons, averaging 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Cunningham has put up four triple-doubles on the season, including Sunday’s blowout win over Washington.
The Pistons guard has 16 or more rebounds and assists in eight straight games and nine times in 15 games this season.
He should be able to rack up plenty of stats against a Chicago Bulls team that ranks No. 1 in pace and No. 25 in defensive rating this season.
Jalen Johnson OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (+100)
Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings, but this could end up being a big game for the former first-round pick.
Sacramento’s top rebound – Domantas Sabonis – is listed as doubtful on Monday with a back injury.
That makes this a prime matchup for Johnson. On the season, the Hawks forward is averaging 19.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, clearing 28.5 points and rebounds in nine of his 14 games.
The Kings have given up a lot of points this season – 114.1 per game – so don’t be shocked if Johnson pushes a 20-point, 10-rebound showing on Monday.
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is questionable against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, but he could be worth a look in his rebounds and assists prop.
This is a play that I’ve bet a lot this season, and I’m going back to the well on Monday – if Curry plays.
Steph is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, including each of his last three matchups.
While it’s typical to expect Curry to score a lot, he’s stuffed the stat sheet this season with the Warriors spreading the wealth on offense. This line should be set at 11.5 or higher, so I’ll gladly take the OVER at even money.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)
So far this season, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 7.1 boards per game, clearing 5.5 rebounds in 10 of his 14 games. He’s also soared past this number in four of his last five games, grabbing at least seven boards in all four of those matchups.
He has a favorable matchup on Monday against a struggling Milwaukee Bucks team – even though Houston is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Bucks are just 24th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, so there should be plenty of chances for the Rockets to hit the glass in this one. Smith’s role is pretty set in stone – he’s started every game this season – and I love getting him at this number on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.