Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, RJ Barrett and Desmond Bane)

Sunday’s NBA playoff action features two win-or-go-home matchups, and the winners will face off in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons are looking to erase a 3-1 series deficit against the Orlando Magic after Orlando blew a massive lead on Friday night in Game 6. The Pistons are heavily favored at home, but both of these teams have been tough to trust against the spread.

Then, in the Toronto Raptors-Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7, Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite at home after Toronto won Game 6 at home in overtime.

If you don’t want to bet on a side, why not take a few player props with the season on the line for these four teams?

There are three players that I’m eyeing in the prop market on Sunday, including a pick for Cade Cunningham, as he looks to lead the Pistons back from a 3-1 series hole.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

RJ Barrett OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-128)

The hero in Game 6, RJ Barrett could be in line for another strong showing in Game 7.

I took this prop for Barrett in Game 6 as well with Brandon Ingram out, and he should be right back in the mix to clear it in Game 7. Barrett followed up a Game 5 showing where he had 12 rebounds and five assists with nine boards and three dimes in Game 6. He’s going to be asked to be on the ball more with Ingram banged up and Immanuel Quickley out with a hamstring injury.

In this series, RJ has five, 14, 10, nine, 17 and 12 rebounds and assists, giving him a really solid floor ahead of Game 7.

Cade Cunningham OVER 29.5 Points (-116)

Cunningham has carried a massive offensive burden in this series, averaging 32.5 points on 23.0 shots per game. He’s scored 45 and 32 points in his last two games, and Cunningham had a 39-point game in Game 1.

With the season on the line once again for Detroit, I expect Cunningham to play a ton of minutes and take a ton of shots in Game 7. He’s played over 42 minutes in back-to-back games, and the Pistons rely on him to create offense on just about every possession.

Orlando has struggled against Cunningham in the 2025-26 campaign, and it is allowing the most points per game in the NBA to opposing point guards. This is a perfect matchup for the All-NBA guard as Detroit aims to complete a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

Orlando Magic wing Desmond Bane has been the team’s most consistent player all season long, and I expect him to have a huge role on offense in Game 7.

The Magic have struggled without Franz Wagner (calf) in the lineup, but it has allowed Bane to handle a bigger role on offense. He’s taken at least nine shots from beyond the arc in each of the last four games in this series, and he’s cleared this prop in all of them.

Overall, Bane is 22-of-53 from 3-point range in this series (41.5 percent). He shot 39.1 percent from deep in the regular season, and I expect the Magic to run more offense through him after scoring just 19 points in the second half of Game 6.

Bane had 17 points in that game, knocking down three of his nine attempts from deep.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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