Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Julian Champagnie)

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is the biggest game of the season to date, so why not take a shot on a few player props on Tuesday night?

Injuries have played a big role – especially on the Thunder side – in this series, but I still have three players that I’m targeting in Game 5, including two potential fade candidates.

One of those candidates is Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren, who hasn’t been able to play at a high enough level on offense to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a lift against a stout Spurs defense.

SGA is another player that bettors should target in the prop market in this game, even if it’s not as a scorer in Game 5.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the props – and the latest odds – that I’m eyeing on Tuesday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Julian Champagnie UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-172)

Spurs wing Julian Champagnie shot 38.1 percent from the 3-point line in the regular season, but he’s really struggled in this series.

Champagnie shot 45.2 percent from the 3-point line against Portland and Minnesota, but he’s just 6-for-31 from 3 (19.4 percent) against the Thunder. Champagnie cleared this line in Game 1, going 3-for-11 from deep, but he’s made just 3-of-20 shots from deep in the last three games.

I’m taking the UNDER for Champagnie on Tuesday night, especially since he’s only cleared this line five times in 15 playoff games. The Spurs wing was 0-for-5 from deep in his last game, this line is a little high for him, especially if Mitch Johnson goes away from him.

Champagnie played less than 30 minutes in Game 4, the first time he’s failed to break the 30-minute threshold since the Minnesota series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-136)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 40 assists so far in this series, as the Spurs have constantly set two players his way to force the ball out of his hands.

So, I don’t mind taking him to record eight or more assists for the ninth time this postseason and the fourth time in five games in this series.

SGA had 12, nine and 12 dimes in the first three games of this series before dropping seven dimes in Game 4 with the Thunder scoring 82 points. If OKC’s offense takes a step forward in Game 5, it’s going to be because of SGA trusting his teammates to make plays out of double teams.

I’m buying him to clear this line on Tuesday night.

Chet Holmgren UNDER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-106)

It’s been a rough series for Holmgren, as he’s averaging just 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Holmgren is only taking 8.0 shots per game, which simply isn’t enough from a guy who was an All-NBA selection for his play in the regular season.

Holmgren’s lack of aggressiveness on offense has cost the Thunder, and he’s finished with 16, 17, 17 and 19 points and rebounds so far in this series.

Even with the Thunder back at home, it’s hard to just Holmgren in this market if he’s only going to take eight shots per night. He’s now known to be a dominant rebounder, and the star forward only has one game with double-digit shot attempts in the whole series.

I think he’s a fade candidate until further notice.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .