Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Derrick White, Buddy Hield on Friday Night)
Friday’s NBA action features seven games, and I’ve broken down several plays for the slate here at SI Betting, including my favorite bets in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points.
But why not dedicate a whole story to the prop market?
I’ve gone through the games on Friday looking for the best spots in the prop market, and there are three guards that I’m targeting for tonight’s slate, including a rookie at plus money.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Carlton Carrington OVER 4.5 Assists (+100)
- Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-105)
- Buddy Hield UNDER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Carlton Carrington OVER 4.5 Assists (+100)
Friday features a great matchup for Washington Wizards rookie guard Carlton Carrington, as the Chicago Bulls are 29th in the league in opponent assists per game and play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.
That sets up well for Carrington, who has picked up five or more dimes in six of his last seven games, including a six-assist showing in his last matchup with the Bulls.
Over this seven-game stretch, Carrington is averaging 9.7 potential assists per game, two more than his season-long average of 7.7 potential assists per game.
Derrick White OVER 15.5 Points (-105)
Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points per game, and he’s been arguably the No. 3 option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the Boston offense.
With Jrue Holiday struggling with his shot, White (39.2 percent from 3) has been relied on to score more this season and is delivering.
He’s put up 16 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and 23 of his 35 games overall.
Buddy Hield UNDER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield knocked down five 3s in the win over Detroit on Thursday night, but he’s cleared 4.5 3s in just seven games this season, including just two times since the start of December.
Even if Steph Curry sits, Hield’s volume may not increase to a level where he can knock down five or more shots from deep. In the seven games that Steph has sat out, Hield is shooting 46.7 percent from 3, clearing this prop three times.
However, as he’s cooled off in the last month or so, he’s made just six total 3s in the last three games Curry has been out.
