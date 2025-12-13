Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Desmond Bane, Jalen Brunson, SGA, Mikal Bridges)
Saturday’s NBA Cup Semifinals feature some great matchups – and some star players – making it a perfect time to bet on some player props.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heavily favored to win the NBA Cup, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company are major favorites against the San Antonio Spurs, who upset the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals.
SGA has been a tough player to bet on in the prop market, as he’s sat out a bunch of fourth quarters this season.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are favored against the Orlando Magic, who are down Franz Wagner (ankle) in this matchup. Can Jalen Brunson turn in another monster scoring performance to advance the Knicks to the NBA Cup Championship?
There are a few player props that I’m eyeing tonight, including one for Magic star Desmond Bane.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these plays for Dec. 13.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Dec. 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Assists (-105)
So far this season, Desmond Bane has cleared 4.5 assists in two of his three matchups with the Knicks, and he’s averaging 4.5 assists on 7.3 potential assists per game.
While Bane isn’t known for his playmaking ability, the star guard has gotten more touches with Wagner and Banchero both banged up as of late. Bane picked up five dimes in Orlando’s win over Miami in the NBA Cup, and he’s cleared this line in 15 of his 25 games overall.
I think he’s worth a look against the Knicks, who have given up eight, five and four dimes to Bane in three games.
Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bridges is worth a look in the prop market:
Is Mikal Bridges undervalued in his points prop on Saturday night?
The Knicks wing is having a great start to the 2025-26 season, averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s scored 15 or more points in 15 of his 24 games, although he did fall short in his last game against Orlando.
Still, Bridges got up 17 shots in that game (6-for-17), and he had an 18-point game (on 7-of-11 shooting) in a loss to the Magic earlier this season.
Orlando is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but getting Bridges at two points below his season average is a solid value on Saturday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-157)
A second play from today’s Peter’s Points – I’m taking the hot-shooting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have a strong game from 3:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a step forward as a 3-point shooter this season, knocking down 45.4 percent of his attempts while averaging 2.3 per game.
While SGA is only taking five shots from 3 per night, he’s made at least two 3-pointers in 17 of the 24 games that he’s appeared in.
This is a pretty solid matchup, as the Spurs rank 16th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made and 25th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
There is always a risk that SGA gets pulled early because of another blowout, but he made two 3-pointers in the first half against the Suns on Wednesday. He’s worth a look in this market rather than taking him to score over 30 points.
Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
Brunson has torched the Magic this season, scoring 31, 33 and 30 points across three games, and he’s averaging 28.3 points per game for the season.
The Knicks star is shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 since he returned from an ankle injury, averaging 28.6 points per game during that stretch.
I expect Brunson to get all the shots he can handle in an elimination game for the Knicks, and he’s taking 20.7 shots per game this season, up from 18.5 last season.
The Magic have not had an answer for Brunson this season, and I don’t expect that to change with the team’s rotation shortened with Wagner out.
