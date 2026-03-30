Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Cooper Flagg, Jalen Williams)

Monday’s NBA action features a ton of potential playoff teams, and there are several star players that I’m looking to target in the prop market.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson, Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and a couple of young stars highlight today’s prop picks, as I’m looking to fade a few tanking teams with poor defensive numbers this season – and since the All-Star break.

Betting on player props is a great way to stay involved in the NBA every night, and with so many teams looking to land a better draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, sometimes a prop is the easiest way to bet on a game rather than attempting to figure out if a squad will cover a massive spread.

Here’s a breakdown of the five player props I’m betting on Monday, March 30!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Johnson OVER 21.5 Points (-121)

Johnson has been red hot since a two-game absence with a shoulder injury, scoring at least 26 points in each of his last three games.

That included a 29-point outburst against the Celtics on Friday where he shot 9-for-21 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Hawks star may be undervalued against Boston, which is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

Johnson is taking career-highs in field goal attempts, 3-point attempts and free-throw attempts this season, so I don’t mind buying low on him even against a top-10 Celtics defense.

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-166)

Devin Booker is averaging 6.0 assists per game and just 5.5 assists per night in the month of March, but he’s cleared this prop in four games in a row.

Now, he takes on a Memphis Grizzlies team that is 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 26th in defensive rating since the All-Star break. The Grizzlies allowed Booker to pick up eight assists in their last meeting.

Booker is averaging 12.4 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop. Memphis is also allowing over 123 points per game since the break, so the Suns should be able to score at will on Monday.

I like getting the All-Star guard at his season average on Monday, even though it means laying a little more juice.

Stephon Castle OVER 7.5 Assists (-139)

San Antonio Spurs second-year guard Stephon Castle is averaging 7.2 assists per game this season, and he’s really been the top playmaker for the Spurs for most of the 2025-26 season.

On Monday, the Spurs are massive home favorites against the tanking Chicago Bulls, who are 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.

That sets up well for Castle, who is averaging 12.4 potential assists per night. The Spurs guard is averaging 8.5 assists per game in March, and he had an 11-assist game in his lone meeting with the Bulls this season.

This could be a blowout where Castle sits in the fourth quarter, but he may only need limited minutes to clear this prop on Monday.

Cooper Flagg OVER 22.5 Points (-111)

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points per game this season, but he’s really picked up his scoring in recent weeks.

Over his last eight games, Flagg is averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field in over 35 minutes per game.

The Duke product is taking over 17 shots per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. Flagg has only played one game against the Timberwolves this season, but I’m buying him in this prop since he’s scored 23 or more points in three straight games.

Jalen Williams OVER 15.5 Points (-123)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, so it’s possible that star wing Jalen Williams sits out since he recently returned from a hamstring injury.

However, if he plays, Williams is worth a look against a short-handed Detroit team that won’t have Cade Cunningham and has listed several rotation players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren (doubtful).

Willias has scored 18, seven, 18 and 22 points in his four games since coming back, taking double-digit shots in three of those games. That makes him a worthwhile target with this prop set below his season average (17.3 points per game) on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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