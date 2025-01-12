Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid)
Looking to wager on some NBA props for Sunday’s action?
With nine games in the Association, there are a ton of different players to choose from, but I’ve narrowed down my plays to four players, including a few All-Stars, on Sunday.
Will Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have a big game if he returns to action on Sunday? Can Zach LaVine’s scoring streak continue?
I have picks for both of those players and more on Jan. 12.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
- Trey Murphy III OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Zach LaVine OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
- Joel Embiid UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
With Bradley Beal moving to the bench for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker has an even bigger playmaking role in the Phoenix offense – and he’s delivering as of late.
Over his last six games, Booker is averaging 9.0 assists per game, clearing this prop on five occasions. Now, he faces a Charlotte Hornets team that is 18th in defensive rating and 15th in opponent assists allowed per game.
Overall, Booker is averaging 6.9 assists on 12.0 potential assists per game this season. He also picked up 10 dimes in a loss to Charlotte back on Jan. 7.
Trey Murphy III OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
After missing the last three games with an ankle injury, Trey Murphy III is set to return for the New Orleans Pelicans against Boston on Sunday.
This season, Murphy is shooting 36.4 percent from 3 on a career-high 8.6 attempts per game (averaging 3.1 makes per game as well). He’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last nine games and 14 of 16 games since Dec. 1 while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s a must bet with this prop set at just 2.5 on Sunday.
Zach LaVine OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
I’m going to keep buying this hot stretch from Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine – especially with Coby White (questionable) up in the air of Sunday’s game.
LaVine has scored 30 or more points in nine of his last 13 games, averaging 27.3 points per game over that stretch. He’s been even hotter over his last five games, scoring 31 or more in each matchup while attempting 21.4 shots per game.
LaVine should thrive against a Sacramento Kings team that is 17th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
Joel Embiid UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
If Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (questionable on Sunday) plays against the Orlando Magic, I’m fading him as a rebounder.
He only has four games this season where he’s picked up double-digit boards in 13 contests.
Embiid is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game, and now he has to take on an Orlando team that is No. 1 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game (40.9). Embiid has also missed the last three games for Philly, so there’s a chance he’s on a minutes limit if he does play on Sunday.
