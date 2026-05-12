Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Dylan Harper, Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards)

It doesn’t get much bigger than Game 5 in a series that is tied at two games apiece, and that’s what NBA fans and bettors have on Tuesday with the Minnesota Timberwolves set to play the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota evened the series with a win on Sunday night, taking advantage of Victor Wembanyama’s ejection after he was called for a Flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Naz Reid. With Wemby back in the lineup for Game 5, the Spurs are massive favorites at home.

But what if you aren’t sold on a side in this matchup?

A standalone game calls for a few player prop picks, and there are three players that I’m targeting on Tuesday, May 12.

Let’s take a look at the odds and the analysis behind each of these player prop picks for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-117)

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper is coming off a huge Game 4, scoring 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting while also knocking down all seven of his free-throw attempts. Harper may not have as big of a role in Game 5 with Wembanyama set to return, but he’s still scored 11 or more points in five of his last seven games and three of four games in this series.

San Antonio is playing Harper 25 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3, averaging 13.8 points per game in the postseason.

I expect the rookie to continue to play a big role at home, where he cleared this total in Games 1 and 2.

Harper averaged 11.8 points per game in the regular season, and he’s seen his minutes rise in the playoffs as the clear top bench option for the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-144)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is a great prop target in Game 5:

Anthony Edwards has spent a lot of this postseason either on a minutes restriction or playing limited time due to multiple knee issues.

However, he’s returned to the starting line up in the last two games in this series, grabbing 14 and six rebounds while playing over 40 minutes in each matchup. So, I’m betting on him in one of the best player prop trends in playoff basketball over the last few years.

Edwards is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game in his playoff career, putting up 7.0, 7.8 and 6.6 (this season) rebounds per game in his last three playoff runs. The star guard takes things up a level on the glass in the postseason, and he’s now playing a ton of minutes with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging over 10 rebound chances per game in this playoff run, and he has six or more boards in 26 of his 39 playoff games since the 2023-24 season. Edwards is averaging 7.2 boards per game during that stretch.

He’s a must-bet on Tuesday night with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead.

Naz Reid OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-132)

One of the best props to place this postseason has been the OVER on Naz Reid’s rebounds, which is usually set at 5.5 or 6.5

Reid has picked up seven or more boards in eight of his 10 playoff games and seven in a row, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game in the playoffs and 8.5 rebounds per game in this series.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has played 29 or more minutes in three of the four games in this series, and he’s averaging a whopping 11.8 rebound chances per game off the bench.

The Wolves are No. 2 as a team in rebound percentage this postseason, and Reid has been a big reason why. After he grabbed nine boards in Game 4, I think he’s a must-bet at this number in Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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