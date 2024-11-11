Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley, Keegan Murray and Bilal Coulibaly Monday)
A five-game slate on Monday night in the NBA calls for plenty of action in the prop market, so why not bet on five props?
There are a couple of double-double props at plus money that I love tonight, plus there are two young wings that could be in line for expanded roles on Monday’s slate.
With the NBA gearing up for the opening night of NBA Cup games on Tuesday, let’s get some momentum going with some prop wins tonight.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite plays.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 11
- Keegan Murray Double-Double (+260)
- Bilal Coulibaly OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
- Jalen Williams OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Evan Mobley Mobley Double-Double (+125)
Keegan Murray Double-Double (+260)
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been a beast on the glass this season, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game. He’s picked up at least 10 boards in five of his last six games, yet oddsmakers have him at +260 to record a double-double against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.
San Antonio comes into this game at ninth in the league in rebounding percentage, but Murray is playing a ton of minutes (38.1 per game) for the Kings this season – a sign that he’ll have the chance to grab 10 or more boards.
Overall, Murray is averaging 13.7 rebound chances per game this season, and he’s picked up a double-double in four of his last six games. Don’t sleep on him at this price on Monday.
Bilal Coulibaly OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
Washington Wizards second-year wing Bilal Coulibaly is off to a strong start this season, averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3.
He had a smooth 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the Wizards’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and I think he could be in line for a solid scoring game against Houston on Monday.
Coulibaly is playing 34.7 minutes per game this season, and he’s been much more aggressive over his last seven games after taking just two shots in the season opener. Over this seven-game stretch, Coulibaly is averaging 18.3 points per game on 12.1 field goal attempts and 4.4 3-point attempts per game.
Houston does rank seventh in the league in defensive rating, but if Coulibaly gets up around 12-15 shots, it’s hard to see him falling short of this number given his efficiency so far in the 2024-25 season.
The second-year wing has cleared 14.5 points in five of his eight games.
Jalen Williams OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
With Chet Holmgren out due to a hip fracture that he suffered in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss to Golden State on Sunday, Jalen Williams could get a boost as a scorer and as a rebounder going forward.
Not only is the former lottery pick going to play a lot of power forward with the Thunder banged up, but one would expect some of Holmgren’s shots to be distributed to Williams in this OKC attack.
So far this season, J-Dub is averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 on 15.9 shots per game.
Williams has cleared 25.5 points and rebounds in five games this season, but if he sees a boost on the glass tonight, I think he’ll easily clear this against the Los Angeles Clippers. He picked up seven boards in the last meeting between these teams.
Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac could be in line for a massive game with Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams all out of the lineup with injuries.
OKC and Los Angeles faced off earlier this season, and Zubac finished with nine points and 12 boards in 28:24 in a 13-point loss. However, the Thunder are going to be forced to play small ball on Monday.
If Ty Lue sticks with Zubac for the advantage down low, I’d be shocked if the big man didn’t come close to this rebound prop. He’s averaging 12.7 rebounds and 20.2 rebound chances per game this season.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are 28th in the league in rebounding percentage and are now down their starting center. Zubac should control the boards all night long.
Evan Mobley Double-Double (+125)
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has a dream matchup on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.
Not only do the Bulls rank dead last in the NBA in points in the paint allowed per game, but they are also 27th in opponent rebounds per game.
That sets up well for Mobley to pick up his fourth double-double of the season on Monday night. So far this season, the former lottery pick is averaging 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, but he’s coming off a 23-point, 16-rebound game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Mobley is going to score 10 points – he has at least 13 in every game this season – so we’re really betting on him to pick up 10 or more boards on Monday. It’s hard to find a much better matchup for the Cavs big man to come through.
