Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Zach LaVine)
Who doesn’t want to bet on some prop bets for the NBA Cup action on Friday?
There are eight games in action tonight and plenty of superstars will hit the court as well.
I’m eyeing a few former MVPs for tonight's best props as well as two All-Star wings that have gotten off to strong starts in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop for Friday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
- Steph Curry OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
The Milwaukee Bucks have a home matchup against the Indiana Pacers, and one superstar could be in line for a massive scoring game.
I’m eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points prop in this one, as he’s leading the NBA right now at 32.1 points per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the field.
The Bucks star has scored at least 30 points in eight of his 14 games this season, and he’s dominated the Pacers in recent meetings, putting up 26, 50, 41, 25, 38, 54, 37, 64, 30 and 26 in his last 10 games against them.
He should have a field day with Indiana down one of its best defenders – Aaron Nesmith – on Friday.
Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
I broke down a play for Zach LaVine in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column – as he has a great matchup against the Atlanta Hawks:
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine hasn’t been an automatic bet when it comes to his scoring – he had just eight points against Cleveland last Friday – but he’s got just about as good of a matchup as you can find tonight.
The Hawks are a bottom 10 team in defensive rating, but they really struggle against good shooters, allowing opponents to shoot 39.4 percent from 3 this season (the worst mark in the NBA) while making a league-high 16.6 3s per game.
That sets up well for LaVine, who is shooting a career-high from 3 this season and has scored 25 or more points in seven of his 13 games. In addition to that, LaVine has taken at least 15 shots in nine games, giving him a solid floor to reach this number.
I think he soars past 22.5 points in a game with a total in the 240s.
Steph Curry OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been on fire as of late, and he’s another player I targeted in today’s NBA Best Bets:
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season while shooting an impressive 44.1 percent from 3.
Curry has cleared 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in five of his last seven games, and he has a great matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (29th in defensive rating) on Friday night.
I’ve been betting Curry’s rebounds and assists prop all season long, but I’m staying away from that tonight now that his points prop has dropped to 23.5. I think that’s a prime spot to back him to have an all-around good game – like the 23 points, eight dimes and four boards he put up in the Warriors last game.
Now, there is some worry that the Warriors could blow out New Orleans and sit Curry, but it appears Jordan Hawkins (questionable) could be in line to return for the Pels tonight. Not only that, but point differential matters in NBA Cup games, so Steve Kerr may be more inclined to leave Steph out there even if the Warriors are up by a comfortable margin.
After he dropped 35 PRA on just 10 shot attempts in his last game, Steph is undervalued at this number on Friday.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
DeMar DeRozan is off the injury report and expected to return from a three-game absence on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, and I think he’s undervalued when it comes to his rebounds and assists prop.
DeRozan is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, clearing this number in six of his 12 games.
At +105, there’s some value here for DeRozan, as he cleared this prop in just 17 minutes in his last game before going down with an injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.