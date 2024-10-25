Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Davis)
For the second time this season, we have a 10-game NBA slate, and there are a ton of stars in action that we can bet on in the prop market.
The top matchups of the night feature some playoff teams from the 2023-24 campaign, as the New York Knicks have a rematch with the Indiana Pacers from last season’s second round, and Kevin Durant and LeBron James square off in the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns meeting in Los Angeles.
With 10 games in action, I’ve narrowed down my prop plays to span four games – but we’re making five picks.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop to consider for Oct. 25.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-115)
- Miles McBride OVER 10.5 Points (-115)
- Ja Morant OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
- Anthony Davis OVER 1.5 Blocks (-175)
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-115)
No more pregame naps for Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton means I’m betting on him in his second game of the season.
Seriously.
Hali revealed that he changed his pregame routine after getting advice from Steph Curry this summer during the Olympics, and then came out extremely sluggish against the Detroit Pistons, shooting just 6-for-18 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3.
So, I’m buying low with Hali likely back to his usual routine on Friday.
The All-Star guard averaged a league-high 10.9 assists per game last season to go with 20.1 points – easily clearing 27.5 points and assists on an average basis. In seven playoff games against New York last season, he cleared this number three times, and I expect him to bounce back as a shooter in his second game of the season.
The fact that Haliburton was pushing 20 shots in Game 1 is a good sign for his usage as a scorer in the 2024-25 season.
Miles McBride OVER 10.5 Points (-115)
New York Knick guard Miles McBride is going to have a huge role in the 2024-25 season off the bench, playing the super sixth man position that Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart (until Hart was forced to start last season due to injuries) thrived in the past few seasons.
In the season opener against Boston, McBride was one of the Knicks’ few bright spots, hitting eight of his 10 shots from the field and four of his five 3-point attempts on his way to a 22-point game.
While I don’t expect that big of a night again, Deuce is a steal at 10.5 points on Friday. The Knicks need to find consistent 3-point shooting with Donte DiVincenzo now in Minnesota, so don’t be shocked if Deuce sees a few more minutes against an Indiana Pacers team that is much smaller than Boston.
Ja Morant OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a solid season opener in a win over the Utah Jazz, despite the fact that Taylor Jenkins played him just 28 minutes.
We may not see any high 30-minute games from Morant early in the season, but the star guard may be undervalued against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
In Game 1 against Utah, Morant had 22 points, five rebounds and 10 assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the field (37 PRA), yet he’s set at just 34.5 PRA on Friday.
Houston has a better defense than Utah, but it was torched by another young points guard – Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball – for 34 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in its season opener.
With Jaren Jackson Jr. doubtful, that should mean more shots for Morant and Desmond Bane, and I’d expect Morant to take more than 12 shot attempts in his second game of the season.
Last season (nine games), Ja averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game (38.8 PRA) in just over 35 minutes per game. He attempted 18.9 shots per game last season, 19.9 shots per game in the 2022-23 season and 20.6 shots per game in the 2021-22 season.
Expect Morant’s usage – at least scoring the ball – to increase going forward.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot attempts were down from where I expected in the first game of the year against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he struggled from the free-throw line (9-for-16) in the Bucks’ win.
However, he should be in a prime spot to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago doesn’t really have an answer for Antetokounmpo defensively, and it allowed 33 points to Brandon Ingram (123 points overall) in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Dejounte Murray broke his hand in that game and Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson didn’t play, yet the Bulls couldn’t stop anyone.
Last season, Giannis put up 35, 26, 32 and 46 points against the Bulls in four games. After he averaged over 30 points per game last season, he’s a must bet with this number still at 28.5. I expect him to attempt more than 11 shots in Game 2 of the season.
Anthony Davis OVER 1.5 Blocks (-175)
In the Lakers’ first game of the season, I bet on Anthony Davis to block over 1.5 shots since he’s averaged at least 2.0 blocks per game in 10 of his first 12 seasons in the league.
He delivered with a three-block performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so why not go back to the well against the Phoenix Suns tonight?
AD is one of the league’s top shot blockers – leading the league in blocks per game three times. Don’t be shocked if he swats away multiple shots tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.