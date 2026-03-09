Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Chet Holmgren, VJ Edgecombe)

The push for the playoffs is in full swing in the NBA, and there are a ton of ways to bet on tonight’s five-game slate, including some exciting star-driven player props.

March 9 NBA Schedule

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

I’m betting one player prop in every game on Monday night, including a pick for New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who has been in a little bit of a slump recently.

Plus, there is a rookie that could take on a bigger role with his team short-handed against an Eastern Conference contender.

Let’s dive into the odds and my breakdown for each of these five player props on March 9.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 9

Keyonte George 24+ Points (-105)

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is getting all the shots he can handle with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with injuries, and it’s led to some big scoring numbers.

George is averaging 24.0 points per game this season, and he’s taken 22, 24 and 17 shots from the field over his last three games, scoring 26, 30 and 22 points. George was just 4-for-17 his last time out, but he still finished with 17 points after he made 12 of his 13 attempts from the free-throw line.

I’m expecting similar usage for the Jazz youngster against Golden State, and this bet is simply a volume play. If George is going to take close to 20 shots, he’s a must bet at this number. So far this season, he has 28, 22 and 19 points in three meetings with the Warriors.

VJ Edgecombe 18+ Points (-130)

The Philadelphia 76ers are down Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George in this matchup, while rookie VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable.

However, if Edgecombe is able to play, he’s a must-bet in the prop market against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edgecombe has missed back-to-back games with a lumbar contusion, but he’s averaging 24.0 points per game when Maxey is out of the lineup (two games), taking 21 shots in the last game he played without the star guard.

Overall, Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. Edgecombe is taking 13.3 shots per game this season, but he’ll likely see closer to 20 shots in a game where Embiid and Maxey are both out. The rookie’s status is up in the air, but he’s one of my favorite prop targets if he’s able to play.

Chet Holmgren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-128)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is questionable with the flu on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, but he’s worth a look as a prop target if he plays with Isaiah Hartenstein still out of the lineup.

This season, Holmgren is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game (across 24 games) when Hartenstein doesn’t play, and he’s up to 9.0 rebounds per game overall. In the overtime win over Denver on Feb. 27, Holmgren grabbed 21 rebounds in nearly 38 minutes of action.

The star forward has seven games with 10 or more boards since Feb. 1, averaging 10.4 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Even though Denver is a top-10 team in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game, I like Holmgren in this market since he’s going to spend the majority of his minutes at center on Monday night.

Cam Spencer OVER 19.5 Points and Assists (-104)

Just about everyone that has a ball-handling role for the Memphis Grizzlies is either out or doubtful on Monday night, which opens the door for a big game for Cam Spencer.

Here’s a quick look at the Grizzlies’ injury report:

Ja Morant – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – doubtful

Ty Jerome – doubtful

Taylor Hendricks – doubtful

Cedric Coward – doubtful

Zach Edey – out

Taj Gibson – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Santi Aldama – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

This lines up well for Spencer to have a featured role in the offense, and he enters this game averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 assists per game. Brooklyn ranks 22nd in the league in opponent assists per game and 28th in defensive rating.

While Spencer has mainly been coming off the bench, he may get a chance to start – or at least play extended minutes – in this game. The Grizzlies guard is averaging 11.1 points and a whopping 8.6 assists per game when he starts this season.

Jalen Brunson UNDER 24.5 Points (-107)

Brunson had 26 points against the Clippers earlier this season, but he’s been struggling as of late, scoring 24 or fewer points in seven of 10 games since the All-Star break.

During that 10-game stretch, Brunson is averaging just 21.8 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. He is shooting 40.4 percent from 3 during that stretch, but Brunson is taking just 17.5 shots per game – well below his season average of 20.0.

Over his last three games, Brunson is 5-for-18, 3-for-13 and 8-for-19 from the field, and he has a tough matchup tonight.

The Clippers allow just over 22 points per game to opposing point guards this season (ninth-fewest in the NBA), and it’s likely that Kris Dunn will spend a lot of time pestering Brunson in this matchup.

After the Knicks star had to play 42 minutes in Sunday’s loss against the Lakers, I think he’s a fade candidate on Monday.

