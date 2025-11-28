Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams, LaMelo Ball and More)
Looking for some NBA props as we head into the weekend?
Friday’s action is loaded with star players and important NBA Cup games, and I’ve narrowed things down to five player props for the night’s action.
Want a pick for Jalen Williams in his season debut? You got it.
How about plays for a couple of teams with their star player out on Friday? There’s two targets that I absolutely love to step up in NBA Cup action.
Or, do you want a player that has recently dominated in a matchup and has a chance to do so on Friday? Don’t worry, the Jalen Brunson prop I have fits that bill as well.
So, let’s take a complete look at the player props for Nov. 28 – and their latest odds – on a loaded sports day on Black Friday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LaMelo Ball OVER 7.5 Assists (-134)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
- Desmond Bane OVER 3.5 Assists (-161)
- Jalen Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-118)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 30+ Points (-124)
LaMelo Ball OVER 7.5 Assists (-134)
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has struggled shooting the ball this season, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3.
But, he’s been great as a passer, averaging 8.8 assists per game, and has a solid matchup against a Chicago Bulls team that ranks just 24th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Ball has cleared 7.5 dimes in nine of his 11 games, but he has failed to do so in back-to-back matchups. I still think this is a buy-low spot for Ball, as he’s averaging 13.2 potential assists per game.
He should be able to get out in transition and rack up some easy dimes against a Chicago team that is No. 2 in the NBA in pace this season.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Maxey is a great prop target against Brooklyn:
This season, Tyrese Maxey is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range on 9.6 attempts per game, averaging nearly four made 3s per contest.
He's finished with four or more made 3-pointers in 11 of his 17 games, and he should be in line for a huge role in the Philadelphia offense on Friday with Joel Embiid out once again. Maxey has easily been the 76ers' best player this season, and he's averaging a whopping 32.2 points per game.
This is a perfect matchup for the star guard, as the Nets ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Maxey knocked down just one 3 against a tough Orlando defense on Tuesday, he shot 4-for-9 from 3 in his lone matchup with Brooklyn this season.
I love Maxey at this number on Friday night.
Desmond Bane OVER 3.5 Assists (-161)
The Detroit Pistons are allowing the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, but this line is too low for Desmond Bane, who is averaging 4.6 assists per game this season.
In the last seven games with Paolo Banchero out (he’s also out on Friday), Bane has cleared 3.5 assists six times, picking up at least five dimes in five straight matchups. He's really picked up his playmaking in the month of November, averaging 5.2 dimes on 7.3 potential assists per game.
Bane should have a lot of ball-handling duties in this matchup, and I think this line being set well below his season average is a little bit of an overreaction to the Detroit defense. Bane could fall a full assist short of his November average and still hit this prop on Friday.
Jalen Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-118)
Based on the odds and line for this prop, oddsmakers are bracing for Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams to be on some kind of minutes limit in his return to the floor.
Still, we've seen players come back from lengthy injuries and jump right back into their normal roles, such as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro earlier in the week. So, I think this line is way too low for Williams, who averages 18.1 points per game for his career and averaged over 14 points per game in his rookie season (his lowest scoring campaign).
Last season, Williams averaged 21.6 points on 16.9 shots per game, and he should be in the mix to clear this line even if he only plays around 20-25 minutes. Phoenix's defense falls off a cliff on the road compared to at home, going from a home defensive rating of 108.8 to 116.5 on the road.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Thunder try to get Williams going early and often in his season debut.
Jalen Brunson OVER 30+ Points (-124)
I’m buying New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on Friday against a Milwaukee Bucks team that has not been able to keep him in check in recent seasons.
Here’s a look at Brunson’s last nine games against Milwaukee:
- Oct. 28, 2025: 36 points (14-of-25 FG, 1-of-5 3P)
- Jan. 12, 2025: 44 points (16-of-26 FG, 5-of-10 3P)
- Nov. 8, 2024: 15 points (6-of-14 FG, 0-of-5 3P)
- April 7, 2024: 43 points (16-of-32 FG, 2-of-6 3P)
- Dec. 25, 2023: 38 points (15-of-28 FG, 1-of-3 3P)
- Dec. 23, 2023: 36 points (15-of-26 FG, 3-of-5 3P)
- Dec. 5, 2023: 24 points (10-of-22 FG, 0-of-5 3P)
- Nov. 3, 2023: 45 points (17-of-30 FG, 2-of-8 3P)
- Jan. 9, 2023: 44 points (15-of-30 FG, 4-of-10 3P)
So, Brunson has scored 36 or more points in seven of his last nine games against Milwaukee, including a 36-point game in a loss this season.
The Bucks are allowing 27.48 points per game to opposing point guards this season, and Brunson should get a steady dose of shots on Friday. The Knicks star has 30 or more points in eight of his 15 games this season, averaging 28.6 points per game overall.
