Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, James Harden and More)
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate is nearing, but first, we have a loaded Monday that features 14 games and plenty of player props to bet on.
Tonight, we’re betting on a bunch of points guards – from future Hall of Famers to current All-Stars – to get things done for us in the prop market.
Here’s a full breakdown of my four favorite plays on Monday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
- James Harden UNDER 7.5 Assists (-110)
- Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Assists (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
The Toronto Raptors are in the top-10 in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, but they couldn’t slow down New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson the last time these teams faced off, allowing the All-NBA guard to shoot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Brunson is coming off a 7-for-10 shooting game from 3 against New Orleans, and he’s pushed his season-long 3-point percentage to 44.6 percent. Not only that, but Brunson has three or more made 3s in 16 of his 28 games and seven of his last 10.
I’ll back him to stay hot against a banged-up Raptors team tonight.
James Harden UNDER 7.5 Assists (-110)
Los Angeles Clippers James Harden is averaging 8.1 assists per game this season, but I’m fading him in a tough matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis’ defense ranks No. 5 in the NBA in opponent assists per game (24.5), and it ranks No. 4 in the league in defensive rating.
As good as Harden has been passing the ball in the 2024-25 campaign, he’s failed to pick up eight or more dimes in each of his last six games. I expect that trend to continue on Monday night.
Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Assists (-120)
This is a great matchup for San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul against a Philadelphia 76ers team that ranks 17th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 14th in defensive rating.
Paul is averaging 8.4 assists per game this season, clearing 7.5 dimes in eight of his last nine games. He’s also putting up 15.7 potential assists per game, giving him a huge floor when it comes to this prop.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
All season long, I’ve been saying to fade Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on the road, as he’s shooting just 39.2 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3 while averaging 15.3 points per game away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He failed to clear 16.5 points in back-to-back road games, but he has seen his points prop drop from 18.5 to 16.5 just from yesterday.
So, I’m buying low.
Even with his road struggles, Hali has scored 17 or more points in five of his last seven road games. He only attempted nine and 10 shots in his last two games, so a small uptick in volume could be in order on Monday night.
