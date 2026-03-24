Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Kon Knueppel, Evan Mobley)

The NBA still has the focus on the basketball world on Tuesday night, and Monday featured a bunch of great games and stars to wager on in the prop market. So, why not go back to some props on March 24?

There are few players to choose from in the prop market on Tuesday, as just eight teams are in action, including a few teams in the race for a playoff spot:

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Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Still, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and others are worth at least considering in the prop market.

I’ve decided to pick one player prop from each game to share on Tuesday, including picks for Brunson and Charlotte rookie Kon Knueppel.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)

Knueppel has been a lights-out shooter as a rookie, knocking down 43.4 percent of his attempts from the 3-point line. He’s taking 8.0 3-point shots per game, so Knueppel’s shooting isn’t just the case of a small sample size.

Now, the rookie gets a look at the horrible Sacramento defense that ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Earlier this month, Knueppel shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc against the Kings, and he’s made four or more 3-pointers in eight of 15 games since the All-Star break, shooting 44.2 percent from deep on 8.6 attempts per game.

The volume should be there for Knueppel, and the Kings’ defense has remained a bottom-five unit all season long.

Evan Mobley OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)

This season, Evan Mobley is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, but he’s seen those numbers jump with Jarrett Allen sidelined.

He’s averaging 21.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during this eight-game stretch, and James Harden’s passing ability has certainly made things easier on the young big man in the paint.

Mobley is taking 15.4 shots per game during this eight-game stretch, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. So far this season, Mobley has 23 and 31 PRA against the Magic with Allen in the lineup, but he dropped 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in their last meeting with Allen out.

I think this line is a bit of a discount, especially with Orlando short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Cameron Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)

It’s been a rough first season for Cameron Johnson with the Denver Nuggets, as he missed a bunch of time with a knee injury and has struggled to find a rhythm in the offense.

That has changed a bit in the month of March, as Johnson is averaging 12.9 points in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from 3 during that stretch.

Johnson has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last seven games, including a 5-for-7 shooting night from deep against Portland.

Tuesday features a tough matchup against a Suns team that is No. 1 in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 3 in opponent 3s made per game, but Johnson was 3-for-6 from deep in his last game against his former team.

Overall, the Nuggets wing is shooting 43.3 percent from deep, knocking down 2.0 of his 4.5 attempts per game. He’s worth a look to hit this prop with more minutes available since Peyton Watson (hamstring injury management) is sidelined.

Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-152)

Jalen Brunson’s scoring has dipped a bit since the All-Star break, but the Knicks star has really picked up his game as a passer.

Brunson is averaging 9.1 assists per game in the month of March, clearing 6.5 dimes in 10 of his 11 games, though he did fall short of this prop in his last game against Washington.

Overall, Brunson is averaging 6.6 assists on 11.7 potential assists per game, but he’s seen his potential assists rise to 13.6 per game in March.

The Pelicans are a favorable matchup for Brunson and this Knicks offense, as they rank 23rd in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent assists per game. I’ll buy Brunson to get back on track in this market after a down game on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.