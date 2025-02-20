Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and More)
Looking to bet on some player props for the NBA action on Thursday night?
There are nine games as several teams resume action out of the All-Star break, and I’m eyeing two All-Star caliber guards (only one reached the game this season) and a Rising Star in today’s best props.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson – fresh off a second All-Star game appearance – has a great matchup on Thursday while one rookie could be undervalued as a scorer after seeing expanded usage since the trade deadline.
Here’s a full breakdown of four player props for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
- Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists (-140)
- Cameron Johnson OVER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 11.5 Points (-105)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists (-140)
Thursday features a great matchup for Jalen Brunson, who is averaging a career-high 7.4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Brunson picked up eight assists in each of his two previous matchups against the Chicago Bulls this season.
Chicago is 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.2), which should set up the Knicks’ primary creator in a great spot to go over this total.
Cameron Johnson OVER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson has become arguably the top option in this offense since Cam Thomas injured his hamstring earlier in the season.
He’s averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, yet his combined rebounds and points prop is set at just 20.5.
Johnson has cleared 20.5 points and rebounds in two of his last four games since returning from injury and had 27 and 28 points and rebounds in his two meetings with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the season.
Zaccharie Risacher OVER 11.5 Points (-105)
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher has quietly had a solid season for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3.
The reason I like Risacher and his scoring prop in this game is because of what the Hawks did at the deadline. They traded away two of his biggest competitors for minutes and touches – De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic – and they appear to be content with building for the future even though they don’t have their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
That bodes well for Risacher’s role going forward, and he has already started 46 of the 48 games that he’s played in this season. On top of that, the No. 1 overall pick is averaging 14.5 points on 59.0 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent shooting from 3 in the four games since the trade deadline, clearing 11.5 points in three of those contests.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven of his last 10 games, shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc on over seven attempts per game.
In what is expected to be a high-scoring game (the total is up at 249), Haliburton should have a good chance to clear this prop. Memphis ranks just 23rd in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game.
