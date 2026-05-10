Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Naz Reid)

A second-round playoff series could come to a close on Sunday, so why not close out the weekend with a few NBA player props?

The New York Knicks are small favorites on the road in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers with a chance to pull off a sweep, and I’m targeting All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson to lead the way for New York’s offense on Sunday.

Brunson is coming off a 33-point, nine-assist game on Friday night, and he has scored over 30 points in six of his last seven playoff games against Philly.

In the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to take a 3-1 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it won’t be easy. Minnesota is 3-1 at home in the playoffs this season, and I’m eyeing two big men in this matchup to continue to dominate on the glass.

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind each of Sunday’s player props.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson OVER 5.5 Assists (-149)

Brunson averaged 6.8 assists per game in the regular season, and he’s still putting up 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs heading into Game 4 against Philadelphia.

The Knicks star is averaging just 8.8 potential assists per game in the playoffs, but he’s put up six and nine dimes in back-to-back games. Philly has decided to blitz Brunson on ball screens, and the Knicks guard has made some great decisions getting out of them.

With Mikal Bridges rolling in this series, Brunson has multiple outlets to find when the 76ers send two his way.

Even though he’s only averaging 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs, Brunson has six or more dimes in six of his nine games this postseason.

Victor Wembanyama 12+ Rebounds (-169)

In today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I broke down why Wembanyama is a solid prop target in Game 4:

This postseason, Wemby is averaging 17.1 rebound chances per game, and he’s grabbed 15 rebounds in three straight games in the series with Minnesota.

Since returning from a concussion in Game 4 against Portland, Wembanyama has at least 12 boards in every game (five games) while playing over 34 minutes per night.

There’s no doubt that the Spurs star can dominate the glass with his size, and he averaged 11.5 rebounds per game in the regular season despite playing less than 30 minutes per game.

The Timberwolves are the No. 2 rebounding team in the playoffs (based on rebound percentage), but they haven’t slowed down Wemby in this series. I’ll gladly take him to get 12 or more boards for the sixth game in a row, and he could be worth a look in a rebound ladder in Game 4.

Naz Reid 7+ Rebounds (+100)

Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Naz Reid is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs on over 11 rebound chances per night.

The veteran forward has played a massive role with the Timberwolves dealing with a bunch of injuries this postseason, and he’s picked up seven or more boards in seven of nine playoff games, including six in a row.

So, getting this prop at even money is a steal on Sunday night.

Reid’s only two games where he failed to clear this number came in the Denver series, and he played less than 18 minutes in both games due to foul trouble. In the Spurs series, Reid has played 29 or more minutes in two of three games.

That gives him a really solid floor, especially since the Wolves need everyone on the glass against Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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