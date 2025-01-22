Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Green, Walker Kessler and Jaren Jackson Jr.)
Who doesn’t love a few player props for the NBA action on Wednesday, Jan. 22?
There are eight games in action Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks-New Orleans Pelicans clash was postponed, and I’ve narrowed down three player props to target for tonight’s slate.
Houston guard Jalen Green is a player to look at in the scoring department – even in a tough matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there is one Memphis Grizzlies big man that bettors should consider fading against the Charlotte Hornets.
Here’s a full breakdown of the top props for Jan. 22!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Green OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-135)
Jalen Green OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is currently having one of the best stretches of his career, scoring 22 or more points in nine of his last 10 games.
He failed to clear 21.5 points in his last matchup, but he still attempted 21 shots in that game – a sign that his usage will be there on Wednesday against Cleveland. Over this 10-game stretch, Green is averaging 28.7 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Not only that, but the Cleveland defense is just 19th in the league in defensive rating on the road, and it’s down two key players in Evan Mobley and top wing defender Isaac Okoro on Wednesday night.
Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
Jaylin Williams will be the primary center for the Oklahoma City Thunder with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein out, and that could lead to a big game on the glass for Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler.
The former first-round pick is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season, and he has cleared this line in nine of his last 12 games. Over that stretch, Kessler is averaging 13.0 boards per game.
This is a great matchup against an OKC team that is not only shorthanded in the frontcourt, but the Thunder rank just 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-135)
Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has hit the glass at a higher rate as of late – averaging 6.8 rebounds per game since Dec. 1, but he’s still only picked up eight or more boards in 11 of his 41 games in the 2024-25 season.
I’m fading him tonight with his rebounds prop reaching 7.5, especially since the Charlotte Hornets are a top-10 team in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Jackson Jr. is averaging just 6.4 rebounds per game on the season and 5.6 per game for his career. This line is too much of an overreaction to his last few games (he’s averaging 7.2 boards per game in nine games in January).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.