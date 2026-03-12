Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Johnson, VJ Edgecombe, Jalen Green)

The NBA has some awesome matchups on Thursday as part of a nine-game slate, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets facing the San Antonio Spurs.

While those games are must-watch TV on Thursday, they don’t feature a ton of player prop value because of the elite defenses (Boston, OKC and San Antonio) involved in them. So, I’m looking elsewhere in today’s best NBA props column.

There are three players that I’m targeting on Thursday, including Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe and Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson.

Edgecombe could have an expanded role for the next few weeks with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid out while Johnson is looking to have a big game against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and analysis for each player prop on March 12.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

VJ Edgecombe OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-111)

Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe is going to have a massive role until Maxey or Embiid returns, and that makes him an intriguing prop bet on Thursday night.

The Detroit Pistons are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but Edgecombe carried a huge workload in his last game, taking 15 shots and six free throws while dishing out five assists. He finished with 21 points, five dimes and five boards in the win over Memphis.

In three games without Maxey this season, Edgecombe is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He’s scored at least 21 points in every game and picked up at least four boards in every matchup. That gives him a solid floor in any PRA prop, as he’s recorded 31, 34 and 31 PRA in those three games.

I expect Edgecombe’s usage to remain sky-high on Thursday night, and that should help him clear this line – even against a tough defense.

Jalen Green UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games, but he’s struggled with his shot in limited action this season.

Green is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc across 17 games.

So, I’m fading him as a 3-point shooter against the Indiana Pacers, who rank No. 1 in the league in opponent 3s made per game and No. 5 in opponent 3-point percentage.

The Pacers are allowing just 11.6 3s per game this season, and Green is averaging just 2.1 made 3s per game despite taking 7.3 attempts. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in three games in a row, but he’s still failed to hit this line in 12 of 17 games overall.

I’m selling high on Green in this matchup against one of the best 3-point defenses in the league.

Jalen Johnson OVER 23.5 Points (-120)

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson is averaging exactly 23.0 points per game this season, but he has a favorable matchup on Thursday where he could clear his season average.

Johnson – who has 27 and 35 points in his last two games – is taking on the Brooklyn Nets, who rank dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games (125.5). The Hawks forward already torched the Nets for 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting in late February. He also scored 23 points on 16 shots in the first meeting between these teams back in October.

Brooklyn is tanking at this point in the season and is allowing over 122 points per game over its last 10 games. That’s nearly seven points more than the team’s season-long average.

If you’re going to bet on a Hawks player, Johnson is the one to target since he’s averaging 17.1 shots per game since Feb. 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

