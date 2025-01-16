Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Williams, Tyus Jones and De’Aaron Fox)
Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder have a massive matchup at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers – a battle of the two No. 1 seeds in the NBA at this point in the season.
Williams happens to be one of the players that I’m eyeing in the prop market for the five-game slate on Jan. 16.
In addition to the former lottery pick, there are two veteran guards who may be undervalued in their respective matchups. One of those guards is Phoenix Suns veteran Tyus Jones, who has put together some big games without Bradley Beal this season. Beal is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s contest with the Washington Wizards.
Without further ado, here’s a breakdown of the three props that I’m considering for Thursday night’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Williams OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-140)
- Tyus Jones OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Jalen Williams OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-140)
Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are out on Thursday for the Thunder, meaning Jalen Williams is going to be asked to play a bigger role on the glass in small-ball lineups.
The Thunder star is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game this season, but in five games without both Chet and Hartenstein, he’s averaging 7.4 boards per game. Williams cleared this prop four times in that five-game stretch, picking up at least eight boards in three of those games.
He’s a great bet at this number tonight.
Tyus Jones OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
With Beal doubtful, guard Jones should be in line for an expanded role for the Suns on Thursday night.
Jones is shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made multiple shots from deep in eight of the 10 games that he’s played without Beal.
Now, Jones has a great matchup against a Washington defense that is dead last in opponent points per game and 29th in opponent 3s made per contest. Jones is 19-for-33 from beyond the arc in his last five games without Beal, hitting at least three shots from deep in all of those matchups.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
So far this season, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, and he’s improved upon those numbers since Dec. 1, averaging 5.5 boards and 6.5 dimes per game over a 17-game stretch.
Fox has at least 11 rebounds and assists in 12 of those games, and he’s easily cleared this prop in back-to-back games after a three-game absence due to an injury.
Even against a stout Houston defense, this prop is too low for Fox.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
